Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of the city on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene near Northwest 10th and MacArthur.

Police say the shooing left one person injured and may have possibly been a drive-by.

The victim was hit in the leg by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.