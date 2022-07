The great and the glamorous of French society were out in force last month, as Princess Charlotte de Bourbon-Parma tied the knot with her handsome diplomat beau, Javier Valladares Urruela. The blushing bride continued a royal tradition by donning a tiara for her nuptials, choosing one worn by her mother, Baroness Constance de Ravinel, on her own wedding day in 1991. The diamond headpiece is in the Meander style, also known as the Greek style, for its similarity to Grecian artworks.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO