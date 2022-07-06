Sybil Pauline Hearron, 95, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Venera Larosa Everett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born August 8, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank and Mary Forgitano Bonfiglio. She married Danny Everett on May 24, 1968, in Waltham, Massachusetts. Venera...
Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.
The annual Deals on Meals event at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot gets underway Monday. Deals on Meals is a chance for listeners to purchase certificates to area restaurants at reduced prices. Listeners can call to purchase coupons for next day pick-up at our studios located at 620 Highway...
Bob Davidson (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its past leaders. Former Interim Sheriff Bob Davidson of Sage died Thursday at the age of 89. In his earlier years, Davidson left Mount Pleasant High School...
A nine-year-old girl from Jonesboro suffered injuries to her leg when she made contact with a boat propeller while swimming in Norfork Lake.According to the accident report, on Saturday authorities were dispatched to the Big E bluff on Norfork Lake for a report of a nine-year-old being hit with a boat propeller.
Sunday will be the final road trip of the regular season for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom is set for an outing with Paragould. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30.
A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
An area man was seriously injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident east of Bakersfield. Forty-year-old Mitchell Barton of West Plains was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barton was nearly three miles east of Bakersfield on Missouri Highway 142 in...
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team had a rough night at home Thursday, dropping both ends of a double header to Paragould. Paragould took the first contest 15-2. Britton Smith had a double and drove in a run for Mountain Home. In the second game, Paragould topped The...
A male was severely injured when the ATV he was driving flipped over early Sunday evening at the Wildcat Shoals Access. Perry Ross of Cotter was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the accident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ross was...
A Marion County man has been arrested 10 months after threatening to shoot a man with what is now known as an unloaded rifle. In August of last year, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Valley Springs for an ongoing altercation involving someone being threatened with a firearm. According...
A Boone County man was killed on Monday when his ATV struck another vehicle between Harrison and Alpena. Thirty-two-year-old Adam Ramsey of Alpena was pronounced dead. Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Lopez-Martinez of Springdale and his passenger, an unidentified juvenile, were injured and transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According...
