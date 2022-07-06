ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Tina Certain: Raised, invested and serving in Alachua County

By Tina Certain
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fARA3_0gWBnsSr00

It’s my privilege to serve on the School Board of Alachua County. I was raised and educated in this community and in our public education system, as were my husband and our two children.

My life has greatly benefited from the excellent education I received. Because of the support of my community and the school system, I was well equipped to become a successful Certified Management Accountant, working both in governmental and corporate settings.

My husband, like me, grew up in this county and is a recent law enforcement retiree with a distinguished career. Public education secured our family’s financial standing, prepared our children for successful careers and allowed us the ability to give back to our community.

A little over a year into my first term, our world was flipped upside down by the impact of a global pandemic. Our children and families suffered academically, economically, mentally and physically. March 13, 2020, changed everything ... forever.

As a School Board member, I am proud to have led our community through the darkest of times. We provided a safe work and learning environment for students. We listened to medical experts and our staff in order to negotiate safe policies and procedures to keep our schools open.

COVID took its toll on our children and education system. Inequities of all types that existed well before COVID have only worsened since spring 2020. We have serious issues with attendance, student performance and mental health that must be addressed.

The federal government has provided an enormous influx of resources for school districts to address the impacts of the pandemic on education. I will continue to advocate to use these funds wisely to improve attendance and academic performance, and increase support for teachers, staff and students. These funds could monumentally change our community and improve the school system, but how we choose to spend these funds is crucial.

As a School Board member, I’ve kept my commitment to make fiscally sound decisions. This is why I still stand by my vote against the land purchase in Jonesville, a deal that continues to be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Our community tax dollars deserve serious, calculated, data-driven decisions. You can be assured that I carefully assess how each dollar is spent and evaluate the impact of those decisions.

Real change takes time. Early literacy is key to improving student outcomes long term. Because of my advocacy, the University of Florida Literacy Institute (UFLI) research-driven, phonics-based instruction is now provided in every elementary school for grades K-2.

Reading proficiency in early grades will support efforts to improve literacy across the district. The true outcomes of UFLI will not be experienced for a few years as our kindergartners grow into third graders, but these early interventions will bear fruit.

Our goal cannot simply be a high school diploma. Our community’s goal for our children — and our school system’s goal — should be that all of our children have the skills to become successful, contributing members of society.

I’ve worked hard to bring governmental entities together. During my leadership I have been able to secure monies from the county and city to provide spaces that serve our students. This includes School Board meeting space to public parks at our schools. Working inter-governmentally benefits our community.

Let’s continue to work together to strengthen public education. We encourage you to register to vote by mail, vote early or to support us on Election Day, Aug. 23. Please visit www.tinacertain.com to help with our campaign or to learn more about our platform for success. Be certain and vote Tina Certain, District 1.

Tina Certain is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 1.

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Jonesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Shots fired at Gainesville community center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after shots were fired at a community center Friday evening. UPDATE: No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. Officers say the shooting happened after 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center on Northeast 8th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Board
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for violent burglary

A Crystal River man was arrested on Monday, July 4, for battery during burglary at the victim's home, only one night after being released from prison. Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a violent subject at around 3:20 p.m. at a residence in Crystal River, according to Omar Galarza' arrest affidavit.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala man airlifted for treatment after thrown overboard from boat in King's Bay

An Ocala man was airlifted for treatment after he was thrown overboard on Independence Day from a boat in King’s Bay, Crystal River. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) boating incident report obtained Tuesday, July 5, a 27 foot, 6 inch Caymas boat and its five occupants struck a large wake from another vessel at around 5:02 p.m. Monday near Pete’s Pier Marina.
OCALA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy