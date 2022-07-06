ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans battled mass incarceration. Then came the backlash over violent crime.

By Jamiles Lartey, The Marshall Project
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Fatima Muse still reaches for the phone to call her godmother, before remembering she’s not there to pick up. Portia Pollock was stabbed to death in front of her home in June 2021. The killer, who had a long criminal record and was out on bail awaiting trial...

Andrew Alvarez
4d ago

poor leadership in New Orleans nobody is ever held accountable

wibailoutpeople.org

New Orleans fighters for abortion rights close down Canal St. and Loyola Ave., vow to build mass movement

Activists shutting down the streets for abortion rights. Click for Fox 8 video. More than 150 people took the fight to restore abortion rights to the streets of New Orleans July 8. We rallied outside the courthouse to send a message to the oil industry-puppet AG Landry and his millionaire cronies: we will not let them go forward with their war on women, trans people, and all workers. We shut down both Canal St. and Loyola Ave. to tell them we’re done with business as usual.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Local church group using prayer to face gun violence

NEW ORLEANS — A group of prayer walkers from Christian Unity Baptist Church on Conti Street is facing down gun violence in the Crescent City by going into their communities searching for a solution. The group walks into the areas they live in praying for a change to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brandon Smith, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Gunfire in New Orleans CBD

A man was shot multiple times Saturday night along a busy stretch of bars, restaurants and hotels in New Orleans. NOPD says it happened in the 600 block of South Peters Street. That's just about a block off of Poydras Street. "Initial reports show that a male sustained multiple gunshot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police say they won't enforce Louisiana abortion ban

The New Orleans Police Department will not enforce Louisiana's law banning and criminalizing most abortions. The agency said Friday that its decision was effective immediately and that the policy will remain in place until the superintendent of police decides otherwise. Officers will not issue summons, make arrests "or otherwise enforce violations related to state laws prohibiting abortion," a Police Department statement says.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans' only abortion clinic closed for the second time Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' only abortion clinic reclosed again Friday after Louisiana ruled that the abortion ban can continue in the state. Louisiana had a trigger law that went into effect that makes most abortions illegal when Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, that trigger law was blocked for over a week until today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Abortion clinics shut down after New Orleans judges ruling

Abortion clinics were forced to stop procedures Friday after a New Orleans judge lifted the restraining order challenging the state’s abortion ban trigger laws. The judge also moved the challenge to a Baton Rouge courtroom. Pro-life advocate and President of Louisiana Family Forum, Gene Mills said in the end the ban will remain in effect and abortion clinics will close shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

New Orleans Catholic Archdiocese is Being Investigated by the FBI

According to a bombshell report from the Los Angeles Injury Law News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened an official investigation into the New Orleans Catholic Archdiocese for possible child-sex-trafficking crimes. Reportedly, FBI agents have been interviewing more than a dozen people who claim that they were the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Short-staffed New Orleans police overwhelmed by crime

A recent Nola.com article pointed out that a survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition showed that “satisfaction with the New Orleans Police Department” has plummeted from 52% to 33%. Who are the satisfied 33% — the criminals?. While government in this city faces many challenges...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Polo Silk gets his biggest show yet at the New Orleans Museum of Art

If you’re going to take a photo of someone in a New Orleans club, you’ve got to get the shoes in the shot. “Guess what, I’m gonna cut their head off in the picture, but I better not cut off the shoes that are meant to be seen,” says Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell. “Man, that was code to start a fight!”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
