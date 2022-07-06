ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

14 events to help Tampa Bay students and parents for the next school year

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4GrS_0gWBlxwu00
Ayr’Reka’s Angels help students go back to school in style by offering free hair cuts and braids. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

School will resume for Tampa Bay students in early to mid August. Here are 15 events that aim to help make the transition easier.

Pinellas Back to School Clinics: In-need students in grades K through 12 can get free school/sport physicals, vision/hearing screenings and immunizations. Parents or legal guardians must be present and bring proof of current immunizations and medical records. Also taking place at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Pinellas Park High School in Largo and Largo High School in Largo. Free. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on select days by appointment only through Aug. 8. Call for an appointment. Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-824-6900, ext. 4.

Hillsborough Back to School Health Clinics: Hillsborough County students in grades K through 12 can get free immunizations, school physicals and COVID vaccines (ages 5-17 only for COVID vaccine). Registration required at back2schoolhealthclinic.org. Free.

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9. Ed and Myrtle Lou Swindle Medical Arts Center, 1601 W Timberland Drive, Plant City.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9. Lennard High School, 2342 Shell Point Road E, Ruskin.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 16. Blake High School, 1701 North Blvd., Tampa.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23. Bailey Elementary School, 4630 Gallagher Road, Dover.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. Bowers/Whitley Career Center, 13609 N 22nd St., Tampa.
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6. South University, 4401 N Himes Ave., Tampa.

Hernando Back to School Health Clinic: Free immunizations and physicals for Hernando County school students. Also includes food, prizes and backpacks with school supplies. Free. 9 a.m.-noon July 23. Crosspoint Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill. 352-592-7188.

School Supply Drive: East Lake Community Library partners with the Haven of RCS help young victims of domestic violence start the school year with new backpacks, lunch bags, writing instruments, notebooks, binders, paper, rulers, glue sticks, crayons, snacks, etc. Bring your donations to the library 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 5, and drop them in the designated box. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor. 727-773-2665.

Back to School Block Party: A block party-style back-to-school celebration with resources, food, games and free school supplies. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 23. Perry Harvey, Sr. Park, 1201 N Orange St., Tampa.

Back to School Community Outreach: The second annual back-to-school event includes face painting, bounce houses and backpacks filled with school supplies. Free. 1-4 p.m. July 23. Perfecting Truth Ministries, 10615 Riverview Drive, Riverview. 813-415-8410.

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday: All area retailers offer tax-free shopping for families to prepare to go back to school. Tax is not due on the sale of clothing, shoes, some school supplies, learning aids, jigsaw puzzles, personal computers and certain computer accessories. Price restrictions apply on all items. The sales tax holiday runs July 25 through Aug. 7.

Back to School Open House and Expo: Families can visit with local exhibitors providing information about school resources including before/after school activities, health, wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack and school supplies. Free. 6-8 p.m. July 28. MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin. 727-738-2920.

Back to School Bash: Students in grades K through 9 can attend to receive a free backpack full of school supplies and a physical exam. Free. 11 a.m. July 29. Event Venue, 7454 Palm River Road, Tampa. 813-628-9179.

Back to School Bash: Join in the fun for water games, food and school supplies. Donations appreciated. 10 a.m.-noon July 30. First United Methodist Church of Seffner, 1310 S Kingsway Road, Seffner. 813-689-3513.

Future Billionaire Back 2 School Bash: Free eye exams and eyewear for children ages 5 to 17. The first 100 kids completing the scavenger hunt get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Adults in need of employment can get help applying for local job openings. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. The Resource Empowerment Centre, 9309 N Florida Ave., Tampa. 727-755-8112.

Florida Penguin’s Back to School Bash: This back-to-school event features kids activities, local family services, an interactive scavenger hunt, sports mascots, performers and a large business expo with dozens of businesses offering services for after-school programs, clubs, tutoring and health care. Free (registration required for scavenger hunt). 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31. Brandon Westfield Town Center Mall, 459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon. 727-674-1464.

Ayr’Reka’s Angels Back to School Bash: Students can spruce up to return to class with free haircuts and braiding, HIV testing, health screenings, notary services, school supplies and a blood drive. Free. Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Event Venue, 6503 N 15th St., Tampa. 813-454-5374.

Back to School Pub Crawl: Parents can dress like a nerd, school girl, football player or teacher to party on this Ybor City crawl with a costume contest, raffle, school supply drive and pep rally. $25. 5 p.m. Aug. 13. James Joyce Irish Pub, 1724 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-247-1896.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streetfoodblog.com

South Tampa’s getting a brand new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus extra native foodie information | Openings & Closings | Tampa

South Tampa’s soon-to-open “Cats & Caffeine” is a lounge and cafe with a trigger. The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet repair whilst you can—as a result of Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will quickly shut its doorways. “We’re each proud and saddened to announce that, efficient July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will probably be closing its doorways completely to make means for the following era of meals, artwork, retail, and leisure at 801 East Essential Avenue – Unfiltered Lakeland,” a current publish from the house’s Fb reads. The final day to expertise this Lakeland hotspot will probably be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its remaining get together, which coincides with the town’s “Purple, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail house that companions with native artists, companies and restaurateurs— will open out of the identical house someday quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Laying more pavement is the road to nowhere in Tampa Bay | Letters

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor pretty much describes the local mass transit situation with her comment that “mass transit in Tampa is more than two people in an SUV.” Both city and county transit planners need to get out of the “build more roads” mindset and focus on such “novelties” as light rail and expanded bus route coverage. When my wife and I relocated from Boston to the Tampa area (Riverview), we were attracted to a particular development because, just down from the front entrance, there was a bus stop for a route that would take us from Riverview to the Brandon Mall from which we could connect with a bus into Tampa. Coming from the transit-rich area of Boston, this was a no-brainer. I had for years made the 40-mile commute from our home to my workplace with a bus/light rail/bus journey. No car required. To our dismay, in the six-month span from our settling on a place to live in Riverview and our move in, the bus route had been eliminated. The result? Increases in Route 301 traffic. Let’s put on our big city/growing population thinking hats, folks, and focus on the reality that bigger roads only encourage more cars and do nothing to lessen congestion.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Largo, FL
City
Gulfport, FL
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Seffner, FL
City
Ruskin, FL
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

City of Tampa will debut new garbage boat named 'Little Skimmer' this weekend

In effort to combat floating trash in the Hillsborough River, the City of Tampa will debut its new garbage boat this weekend, named "Little Skimmer." According to the City of Tampa, Little Skimmer will be operated by the Solid Waste Department and will scoop up trash eight hours a day, for four days per week, along the river and around Davis Islands, and the Bay.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#School Supplies#New Tampa#Tampa Bay Area#Largo High School#Gibbs High School#Hillsborough Back#School Health Clinics#Lennard High School#Shell Point Road E#Blake High School#Bailey Elementary School#Middleton High School
thatssotampa.com

100 years of Howard Avenue: Bern’s Steakhouse to The Chatterbox

The city of Tampa is turning 135, and to celebrate they’re spotlighting archives awareness week, a concept that will bring Tampa’s vibrant history to life through walking tours, lectures, archival footage and more. Tampa Bay History Center is a waterfront gem that offers multiple floors of Tampa, Florida, and world History. Larger than life ships, old cabins, cute citrus shops and more are housed inside the facility along the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s also home to a Columbia Restaurant, whose original location in Ybor City is one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the U.S.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Summer Book Bus Brings Free Books to Pinellas

Book lovers, be on the lookout for a big, rainbow, retro bus on the streets of Pinellas. The Summer Book Bus will be making 45 stops from Tarpon Springs to South St. Pete before July 11. The books (which are all new) are free, thanks to the Juvenile Welfare Board...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Casino Night And White Party, Bingo, Perfect Attendance, Roamin’ Oldies & More

Cigars On The Boulevard Casino Night And White Party. Cigars on the Boulevard, Apollo Beach’s premiere spot for a fine cigar experience, is hosting a casino night/white party on Saturday, July 16 from 7-11 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Post 9/11 Veterans Corp., a charity which supports and appreciates our American military members.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools grades show upward trend, state says

State education officials released an encouraging report Thursday on public school grades and took the opportunity to tout Florida’s decision to reopen school doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers — which are still being compiled for some schools — present the most complete look at efforts to try...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
usf.edu

Meet the woman who is the new voice of Tampa International Airport

Returning home on a recent flight, Coretta Youmans listened to the voice of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor greet passengers while riding the shuttle to the Main Terminal of Tampa International Airport. “I looked at my friend and I said, ‘I would love to do that one day,’ and he told...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport, South Pinellas Oriental Fruit Fly Quarantine

It’s official: South Pinellas County, including Gulfport, is now under quarantine for the Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis). The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) sounded the alarm after the destructive pest appeared in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg in late June. “This detection highlights the importance...
GULFPORT, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Missing 87-year-old Temple Terrace man may be in Hernando County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Temple Terrace. Willie Gillette was last seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Winn-Dixie on 56th Street. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar and brown shoes.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Best Pizza Places in St. Petersburg, FL 2022

NOTE: The featured photo shown at the top and bottom of the page is the Pep Cup from The Ohio Pizza Parlor. For the past few years we’ve been able to make a top ten pizza list, but this year we had to expand the list to thirteen. One came off the list and four were added. The new additions are Jay Luigi, Matteo, Nicko’s, and The Ohio Pizza Parlor.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy