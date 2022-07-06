14 events to help Tampa Bay students and parents for the next school year

Ayr’Reka’s Angels help students go back to school in style by offering free hair cuts and braids. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

School will resume for Tampa Bay students in early to mid August. Here are 15 events that aim to help make the transition easier.

Pinellas Back to School Clinics: In-need students in grades K through 12 can get free school/sport physicals, vision/hearing screenings and immunizations. Parents or legal guardians must be present and bring proof of current immunizations and medical records. Also taking place at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Pinellas Park High School in Largo and Largo High School in Largo. Free. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on select days by appointment only through Aug. 8. Call for an appointment. Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-824-6900, ext. 4.

Hillsborough Back to School Health Clinics: Hillsborough County students in grades K through 12 can get free immunizations, school physicals and COVID vaccines (ages 5-17 only for COVID vaccine). Registration required at back2schoolhealthclinic.org. Free.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9. Ed and Myrtle Lou Swindle Medical Arts Center, 1601 W Timberland Drive, Plant City.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9. Lennard High School, 2342 Shell Point Road E, Ruskin.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 16. Blake High School, 1701 North Blvd., Tampa.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23. Bailey Elementary School, 4630 Gallagher Road, Dover.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. Bowers/Whitley Career Center, 13609 N 22nd St., Tampa.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6. South University, 4401 N Himes Ave., Tampa.

Hernando Back to School Health Clinic: Free immunizations and physicals for Hernando County school students. Also includes food, prizes and backpacks with school supplies. Free. 9 a.m.-noon July 23. Crosspoint Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill. 352-592-7188.

School Supply Drive: East Lake Community Library partners with the Haven of RCS help young victims of domestic violence start the school year with new backpacks, lunch bags, writing instruments, notebooks, binders, paper, rulers, glue sticks, crayons, snacks, etc. Bring your donations to the library 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 5, and drop them in the designated box. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor. 727-773-2665.

Back to School Block Party: A block party-style back-to-school celebration with resources, food, games and free school supplies. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 23. Perry Harvey, Sr. Park, 1201 N Orange St., Tampa.

Back to School Community Outreach: The second annual back-to-school event includes face painting, bounce houses and backpacks filled with school supplies. Free. 1-4 p.m. July 23. Perfecting Truth Ministries, 10615 Riverview Drive, Riverview. 813-415-8410.

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday: All area retailers offer tax-free shopping for families to prepare to go back to school. Tax is not due on the sale of clothing, shoes, some school supplies, learning aids, jigsaw puzzles, personal computers and certain computer accessories. Price restrictions apply on all items. The sales tax holiday runs July 25 through Aug. 7.

Back to School Open House and Expo: Families can visit with local exhibitors providing information about school resources including before/after school activities, health, wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack and school supplies. Free. 6-8 p.m. July 28. MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin. 727-738-2920.

Back to School Bash: Students in grades K through 9 can attend to receive a free backpack full of school supplies and a physical exam. Free. 11 a.m. July 29. Event Venue, 7454 Palm River Road, Tampa. 813-628-9179.

Back to School Bash: Join in the fun for water games, food and school supplies. Donations appreciated. 10 a.m.-noon July 30. First United Methodist Church of Seffner, 1310 S Kingsway Road, Seffner. 813-689-3513.

Future Billionaire Back 2 School Bash: Free eye exams and eyewear for children ages 5 to 17. The first 100 kids completing the scavenger hunt get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Adults in need of employment can get help applying for local job openings. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. The Resource Empowerment Centre, 9309 N Florida Ave., Tampa. 727-755-8112.

Florida Penguin’s Back to School Bash: This back-to-school event features kids activities, local family services, an interactive scavenger hunt, sports mascots, performers and a large business expo with dozens of businesses offering services for after-school programs, clubs, tutoring and health care. Free (registration required for scavenger hunt). 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31. Brandon Westfield Town Center Mall, 459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon. 727-674-1464.

Ayr’Reka’s Angels Back to School Bash: Students can spruce up to return to class with free haircuts and braiding, HIV testing, health screenings, notary services, school supplies and a blood drive. Free. Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Event Venue, 6503 N 15th St., Tampa. 813-454-5374.

Back to School Pub Crawl: Parents can dress like a nerd, school girl, football player or teacher to party on this Ybor City crawl with a costume contest, raffle, school supply drive and pep rally. $25. 5 p.m. Aug. 13. James Joyce Irish Pub, 1724 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-247-1896.