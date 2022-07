KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Runza had the home field advantage against Lincoln Northeast Judds Bros on Sunday, but they were not able to make anything happen. Judds Bros took the win 14-10. Lincoln NE took an early lead with a 3-run hit from Barrett Lodge, which was followed up with another 2-run hit from Cody Bruss.

