WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program. Last call at West Hollywood bars could be extended to 4 a.m. California may launch a new pilot program to explore pushing the last call at bars to 4:00 a.m. nightly and the West Hollywood City Council has voted 3 to 2 to take part in the program if approved by state lawmakers.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO