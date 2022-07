Brad Pitt set social media on fire recently with a shockingly deep interview and high-concept photoshoot for GQ magazine. The cover art left the 58-year-old actor nearly unrecognizable. While the Oscar winner talked about everything from loneliness and retirement, to his unique medical condition and getting conned into a treasure hunt. Pitt also revealed that he dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO