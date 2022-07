In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO