MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber and the Japan-American Society of Tennessee hosted an event Thursday to promote economic cooperation between Japan and Memphis. "As we deepen this relationship with Memphis and Japan, we hope our economic partnership will deepen as well," Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson said. "We each move the world in our own ways, so let's move the world together."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO