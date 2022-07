Effective: 2022-07-11 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Madison; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 458 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS MADISON PLATTE SARPY SAUNDERS STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE

