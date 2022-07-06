ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Superintendent writes open letter to parents ahead of school year

By Chase McPherson
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The newly-installed superintendent of the Lee County school system has outlined his vision for the future in a letter sent to parents ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Christopher Bernier was sworn into office in May after a months-long candidate search and interview process.

Tuesday, he sent an open letter to families in which he described an "entry plan" and goals he wants the district to achieve.

"Collaboration will be essential to our success in achieving our vision of being a world class school system," Bernier wrote in his letter. [PDF-English] [PDF-Español]

His plan includes a personal commitment to "listening, learning, and leading," and outlines expanded community engagement and outreach opportunities, supporting a progressive learning and workplace environment, and regular reviews of campus educational success.

Bernier also made note of how accountability is fundamental to his plan's success. "The pursuit of excellence is a journey and not a destination," he wrote. "Those standards and levels of accountability begin with me. To ensure transparency, I will provide a report on these obligations and commitments prior to my first scheduled evaluation in November, 2022."

The first day of classes for students is Aug. 10.

