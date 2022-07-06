ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola School District Looking for Feedback on High School Improvements

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola Community School District’s plans for upgrades for Indianola High School are still out to the public for feedback before the board makes any decision on a bond issue. Laura Peterson with Invisition...

Knoxville School Board to Consider Academic Club

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider a request to create an “Academic Club”. This club would be open to all Knoxville high school students and meet monthly. The competitions may include the Knowledge Bowl, Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl, South Central Conference Academic Bowl, and other area quiz bowl competitions. The board will consider an agreement with Habitat For Humanity of Marion County for the construction of the Construction Trades Home during the 2022-2023 school year. The board will also consider fundraising requests from the high school Cross Country, Football, and Girl’s Basketball teams.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

The Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees to start their most recent regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini say the move was made official last week to transfer the previous non-profit organization into a city-run entity, due to financial difficulties incurred by the service that were out of the control those locally. Nardini says he’s excited to see Pella Community Ambulance continue high quality service to Pella residents and those in surrounding communities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Moves Ahead with Downtown Restroom Agreement

In an effort to expand available public restroom facilities in the Central Business District, the Pella City Council approved an agreement with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance at their meeting this week. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this is the first step at finding more permanent solutions to...
PELLA, IA
Indianola, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Indianola, IA
Government
Indianola City Council Discusses Hometown Pride Committee

The Indianola City Council approved new terms and extended term lengths for members of the Indianola Hometown Pride Committee at their meeting Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the initial appointments to the committee were made five years ago when it was founded, and the council gave direction to city staff to help stagger the appointments from now on.
INDIANOLA, IA
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies

While there are still multiple weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the 3rd...
PELLA, IA
City of Indianola Budget in Good Shape at End of Fiscal Year

The fiscal year 2022 came to a close on July 1st for local government and school districts, as FY23 begins. City of Indianola Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the city is in good shape financially even with several major projects on the city budget. “We have come...
INDIANOLA, IA
The Knoxville Public Library to Hold Lego Day

The Knoxville Public Library will be holding a Lego day on Wednesday, July 13, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Knoxville Public Library Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have many different sizes of Legos and we will set them out and let the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
City of Indianola Reminds Residents to Clean Up Fireworks

The City of Indianola wants to remind residents that if they shot off fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, they are responsible for cleaning up debris. The city reminds residents that those who do not clean up the fireworks debris are subject to code enforcement penalties. The City of Indianola allows fireworks to be lit off within city limits on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, as well as December 31st. To view the code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest

City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Pella Food Shelf Aims to be Resource During Increased Costs

The Pella Community Food Shelf aims to be a resource for those in need throughout the area considering many challenges households are facing during a time of increased cost. Executive Director Melissa Zula says in a typical year, July and August tend to be the highest months in terms of demand for food and supplies.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued with Phase 2 work over the last week, including the completion of sidewalk installation on the east side of Howard to the intersection of Ashland and the storm sewer on Ashland. Work this week included the installation of water main/yard hydrants on...
INDIANOLA, IA
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
Carousel Theatre Performing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Carousel Theatre in Indianola is preparing for their new show next weekend, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Director Alex Lindsley tells KNIA News the show will feature six competitors taking the stage for a chance to compete at the national competition with wild and over the top characters and a great score, and is a fun and witty musical that is sure to leave the audience laughing. Show times are this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, with shows the following weekend at the same times with all shows at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations building. Find more information, including ticket purchasing below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce to Hold Nationals Parade

The 2022 McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of. Commerce will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the parade. “The Nationals parade always takes place on the Saturday morning of the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tuesday

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is Tuesday, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert will be Tuesday, July 12th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Twin Cedars Hopes To Draw On Regional Final Experience For Monday’s Game

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad is on the doorstep of the State Tournament. Two years ago, the Sabers fell to Wayne when most of the players on the team were just freshmen and sophomores. Now, two years later, the class 1A #7 Sabers have another shot at getting to Fort Dodge. Standing in their way is #11 Sigourney. While this may be Twin Cedars’ most difficult opponent to date, Coach Zack Dunkin is confident his team will find the experience they need to draw on playing in the regional final, and playing at home…
CEDAR, IA
Indianola Baseball Travels to Ankeny for Substate Semifinal

The Indianola baseball team heads to Ankeny Monday for a matchup with the Hawks in the substate semifinal round Monday evening, after dispatching Ottumwa 5-1 in a one-hitter on Friday. The Indians come in with stellar pitching performances in their last six games, giving up more than four runs just one time, and will have to repeat that performance against an Ankeny squad that features one of the best offenses in the entire state, with seven lineup regulars batting over .300. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
ANKENY, IA

