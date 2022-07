SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver is dead after police say he crashed head-on into another car overnight, according to police. It happened just after 2 a.m. on State Highway 151 at Callaghan Rd. on the west side of San Antonio. Police say a man driving a white 2011 Dodge Nitro was spotted going the wrong direction on 151 and just after officers observed him, he crashed head-on into a 2018 Cadillac XTS..

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO