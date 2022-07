LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-year-old Kentucky boy who was blinded by a gunshot had a hands-on experience at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday. Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother while inside his Lexington home in December 2020 when a gunshot went through his temple and behind his eyes. At five years old at the time, Roberts survived the shooting, but was left blinded.

