ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

OAW Sports Complex in New Berlin suffers partial collapse from severe weather

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SiXK_0gWBh6pq00

The roof of the OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin partially collapsed, in large part due to rain and severe weather Tuesday night, authorities say.

A city of New Berlin spokesperson wrote in a statement that crews responded to the building around 7:47 p.m. for a partial collapse with as many as 50 people inside. They shut off the natural gas line to the building because a strong odor was coming from the front door.

The owner of the building told fire crews that he was confident everyone got out, after reviewing onsite security camera footage.

The spokesperson says crews deemed the building "very unsafe." No one is allowed back in the building. The roof collapsed on the southwest corner of the building, and the entrance is blocked off and is being guarded by police officers.

"The cause is still under investigation and Structural Engineers are working with the City of New Berlin Inspection Department to further assess and determine the cause of the collapse," according to their statement.

The facility is located at 5330 S. Racine Ave.

OAW Indoor Sports Complex said in a statement the building opened in October of 2021. It will remain closed until the building is repaired, the owners said.

“What’s most important to us is that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Everyone in the complex evacuated safely,” said Aaron Kahle, co-owner of OAW Indoor. His construction company built the building, he said.

“We are committed to finding the cause and making repairs so that the complex can reopen and continue serving the community," said Kahle.

They are working with building inspectors and authorities to find out how several inches of water possibly caused the partial collapse of the roof.

OAW shared the news on its social media accounts around 8:45 p.m. A few hours prior to the storm, the indoor sports complex shared pictures online from its Tune-Ups event.

"A packed house," OAW said on Facebook. "Over 90 athletes putting work in."

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties ahead of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. New Berlin is located along the Milwaukee and Waukesha County border.

TMJ4 News reached out to OAW Tuesday evening and they declined to comment on the situation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha hit by localized flooding Tuesday evening; canoe spotted on West Avenue

Heavy rains in Waukesha Tuesday evening resulted in localized flooding in some low-lying areas of the city. According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the county received more than 2.5 inches of rain in total yesterday. Waukesha resident Stephen Rocha took the opportunity to take his canoe out...
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Motorcycle passenger killed in collision on Hwy 60

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by a camper van as a passenger on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on State Highway 60 in the Township of Rubicon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s office released. Officials say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was driving west on...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Berlin, WI
New Berlin, WI
Government
City
New Berlin, WI
New Berlin, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
WEST BEND, WI
TMJ4 News

Waukesha Strong display shines in city's Independence Day fireworks

Waukesha came together on Saturday night for a delayed Independence Day celebration that held significant meaning for the community. The annual fireworks display at Lowell Park featured an all-blue Waukesha Strong segment in remembrance of those lost during last year's Christmas parade. During the holiday parade on November 21, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#National Weather Service#Structural Engineers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers Hill death investigation, St. Francis man found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
seehafernews.com

Fireworks Explode in Sheboygan County Pickup Truck

A pickup truck parked at a home in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima Monday evening burst into flames. Firefighters and police were called to the home, which was located on County Road V, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the...
wearegreenbay.com

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee using city-owned lots to create healing spaces for residents

MILWAUKEE — A healing space is described as a place that evokes feelings of serenity, calm and relaxation. The City of Milwaukee launched its Healing Spaces Initiative last year in response to the isolation felt by city residents as a result of the pandemic. The goal is to use city-owned vacant lots to create the space, while also transforming blighted areas with benches, flowers, picnic tables and more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy