Humid Thursday with spotty showers, highs in the 70s

After the heavy rain last night, today has been cooler, less humid and breezy with temps in the 70s thanks to a NE breeze. There has been a mixture of sun and clouds but no rain, and the chance for rain this evening is minimal. We stay in the low 60s overnight with some clouds and a little humidity...there could be some patchy fog. Thursday is the return of Summerfest with highs in the mid 70s and clouds. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in the late afternoon. Milwaukee will get into the upper 70s and inland areas into the low 80s with a SE breeze.

Friday has more sunshine and temps will be in the low 70s along the lake to near 80 inland. The NE wind will be gusty at 25 mph, and the humidity finally dries out. Saturday is sunny and in the 70s, and Sunday is breezy and very nice with low humidity and highs near 80. Mid 80s and humidity return on Monday with afternoon t'storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp

Low: 62

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with spotty showers

High: 74 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and less humid

High: 72 Lakefront...78 Inland

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful

High: 74

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 80

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with t'showers

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-20 mph