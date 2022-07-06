Showers, storms Wednesday; Humid with cooler temps

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain and some embedded storms continue to move across northern Ohio.

A Flood Watch is in effect Ashland, Holmes, Huron, Wayne and Richland counties.

Wednesday afternoon brings a mix of clouds and sun with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temps will be cooler but humidity sticks around.

Here’s a look at the timing on the storms this afternoon:

A front moves back and forth over the next two days. We’ll see sunshine with warmer temps on Thursday.

Coverage on storms will be 30 percent Thursday. A final cluster of rain and storms moves through Friday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

