Showers, storms Wednesday; Humid with cooler temps
Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain and some embedded storms continue to move across northern Ohio.Click here for weather maps and radar
A Flood Watch is in effect Ashland, Holmes, Huron, Wayne and Richland counties.
Wednesday afternoon brings a mix of clouds and sun with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temps will be cooler but humidity sticks around.
Here’s a look at the timing on the storms this afternoon:
A front moves back and forth over the next two days. We’ll see sunshine with warmer temps on Thursday.
Coverage on storms will be 30 percent Thursday. A final cluster of rain and storms moves through Friday.Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app
