Athens, GA

Electric Class of 2024 WR Ny Carr has made his college decision

 5 days ago
Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia had a commitment in its 2024 class on the first day of July. The Bulldogs lost it when 4-star South Florida DB Antione Jackson flipped to Miami.

Flash forward four days and the Bulldogs now have another commitment for the 2024 cycle.

It is a big one at that in 4-star South Georgia WR Ny Carr. Carr plays for Colquitt County in South Georgia.

Carr ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 66 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

ATHENS, GA

