ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

How UK newspapers responded to cabinet resignations

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaImU_0gWBerKf00

The papers painted a grim picture for Boris Johnson after he was faced with a number of Cabinet and Government resignations.

The Guardian, The Times and The Sun reported that the prime minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In his letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was not “acting in the national interest”.

The former health secretary echoed Sunak in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

Steve Barclay and Nadim Zahawi have since been appointed health secretary and chancellor respectively.

Here's how the national mastheads reacted to the mini-reshuffle:

The Guardian:

The Times:

\u201cThe Times: Johnson on the brink. #TomorrowsPapersToday\u201d

— George Mann \ud83e\udee7\u2692\ufe0f\ud83e\udee7 (@George Mann \ud83e\udee7\u2692\ufe0f\ud83e\udee7) 1657057217

The Sun:

\u201cOn tomorrow's front page: Boris clings to power as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign and lay into the leadership https://t.co/PQ33wBpNVf\u201d

— The Sun (@The Sun) 1657058638

Financial Times:

\u201cJust published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 6 https://t.co/wX5ccd2JcR\u201d

— Financial Times (@Financial Times) 1657053907

The Telegraph:

\u201cThe front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:\n\n'Johnson hanging by a thread as Sunak and Javid walk out'\n\n#TomorrowsPapersToday\n\nSign up for the Front Page newsletter\nhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y\u201d

— The Telegraph (@The Telegraph) 1657056742

Metro:

\u201cTomorrow's paper today \ud83d\udcf0\n\nGOING! GOING! GONE?\n\n\ud83d\udd34 Ministers in a pincher movement - PM is still clinging on to power\n\n#tomorrowpaperstoday\u201d

— Metro (@Metro) 1657055343

The i:

\u201cWednesday's front page: End game - Boris Johnson on the brink\n#TomorrowsPapersToday \n\nLatest by @HugoGye @ChaplainChloe: https://t.co/kIpNyCx3r1\u201d

— i newspaper (@i newspaper) 1657054964

The Mirror:

\u201cTomorrow\u2019s front page: Finally #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/afY51cJcey\u201d

— The Mirror (@The Mirror) 1657057900

Daily Express:

\u201cTomorrow's front page - Boris fights on! Declaring ... I'm now free to cut taxes\n#tomorrowspaperstoday\nhttps://t.co/pvX7ZREaWV\u201d

— Daily Express (@Daily Express) 1657058722

Daily Mail:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The prime minister's father Stanley Johnson was convinced his son would carry on as he accused others of "playing the man and not the ball".

The 81-year-old told the Mail: "I am 100 per cent behind him. One hundred per cent and I am absolutely convinced that he will carry on."

The older Johnson would not be drawn on his personal communication with his son in recent days.

"But believe me this is a man, who is a robust man and he will not fold up the flag and sneak away. He believes that is the right thing to do," he said.

"I hope Boris toughs it out. Lessons learned playing the Eton Wall Game should stand him in good stead. An eye for a tooth!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thatcher to Johnson: Prime ministerial resignations over the years

Since Margaret Thatcher’s departure in 1990, every British prime minister since has met the same ending; a final goodbye on the lectern, and another resignation noted down in the annals of British history.Boris Johnson most recently resigned as prime minister after mass ministerial resignations following the Chris Pincher scandal.A look back at his predecessors sees Johnson fall into a line of former leaders who terminated their time in office for various reasons; low opinion polls, leadership challenges, the European Union (thrice over), and sleaze - to name but a few.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
Indy100

One word in Boris Johnson's resignation speech has sparked a massive debate

The world is still reeling after Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday – but one word from his speech is sticking out to political commentators more than most. After more than 50 resignations from his own government, Johnson appeared outside Number 10 and confirmed he was stepping back from the "best job in the world".
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

Tory leadership election 2022: Grant Shapps’ campaign video is just 13 seconds long

When a bid for the Conservative Party leadership is announced, campaign videos soon follow – to varying degrees of success, of course.Rishi Sunak’s clip faced ridicule as the former chancellor pledged to “rebuild the economy”.Ex-defence secretary Penny Mordaunt had to repost her video after the original featured convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius, a police officer (even though they must be seen as politically impartial) and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock – who soon requested he was removed from the video altogether.And now, transport secretary Grant Shapps has decided he needs just 13 seconds to get his message across.Yes, really.“My case for leadership is...
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Japan’s ruling party wins election by landslide after former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Japan’s ruling party has won big in parliamentary elections held on Sunday, just days after the assassination of its former leader and prime minister Shinzo Abe.Early results from the polls for Japan’s upper house of parliament said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), currently led by prime minister Fumio Kishida, had secured a landslide win.LDP and its coalition partner Komeito won 76 out of the 125 seats being contested, well above the 56 seats needed to retain their majority and above the 69 seats they had won previously, according to public broadcaster NHK.As of Monday morning, preliminary vote counts...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Uk#Cabinet And Government#Guardian#Sun#The Financial Times#British
Indy100

Can Boris Johnson become prime minister again?

Following a wave of resignations and immense pressure from his own government to leave, Boris Johnson finally parted ways from the "best job in the world." And concerned Brits have since posed the question of whether he could run again. On Thursday (7 July), Johnson delivered his resignation speech outside Number 10, where he acknowledged there would be "many people who are relieved" as well as "perhaps quite a few who will be quite disappointed". In true Johnson style, he took a moment to praise his work for Brexit, vaccines, and his handling of the war in Ukraine and seemed...
POLITICS
Indy100

Ranking every modern prime minister's resignation speech from the memorable to the terrible

Time moves quickly in the world of politics as Boris Johnson learned during his short but eventful tenure as prime minister.Elected into office in 2019, he secured a huge mandate with the biggest Conservative majority since 1987 and the largest share of the vote since 1979.However, his time as prime minister was rife with scandal from Partygate, to the recent Chris Pincher revelations where over 59 MPs lost trust in their leader to continue on and urged Johnson to quit by resigning from their ministerial roles.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThough Johnson was determined to remain in power...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson's resignation speech in numbers

It felt like the day would never come, but Boris Johnson has announced his plans to resign after a wave of resignations in Downing Street. Johnson appeared outside Number 10 on Thursday and confirmed he was stepping back from the "best job in the world", acknowledging that there would be "many people who are relieved" as well as "perhaps quite a few who will be quite disappointed".
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Four Seasons Total Landscaping invites Boris Johnson to do a press conference at notorious spot

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping company that famously hosted a Donald Trump campaign press conference has trolled Boris Johnson in the most hilarious way. In November 2020, just days after Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, people speculated that the Trump campaign had wrongly booked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping to host a press conference instead of the Four Seasons hotel.
POLITICS
Indy100

No 10 Downing Street jokingly listed as ‘great social space’ on RightMove

A furnished apartment was up for grabs to rent for £9 per month on RightMove – the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.A member of the public jokingly added No 10 to the property website, which later appeared to be removed, attached with seven photos of the flat’s decor and floor plan following Boris Johnson’s resignation.Its key features included a “resident cat,” referring to Larry – the cat who resides at the flat as its “chief mouser” – as well as a “great social space”, a nod to the parties hosted by Downing Street while the country was in lockdown.The...
U.K.
Indy100

Tory MP Steve Baker's necklace is raising eyebrows

Tory MP Steve Baker’s necklace has been described as “a red flag AND a deal breaker” as he announces he’s going to run for PM. As the Conservative party crumbles under the sheer number of resignations of ministers and PPSs, discussions of a new PM have come to the fore.
POLITICS
Indy100

We came up with better Tory leadership slogans

Thank goodness a wild week in Westminster politics is finally over, seeing the beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister and a flurry of Tory MPs rushing to replace him as the next Conservative Party leader.And with leadership campaigns come cringeworthy launch videos, god-awful graphics and – perhaps worst of all – embarrassing slogans.Just like the choice of candidates, the choice of straplines are pretty poor, so we’ve decided to offer up some more hard-hitting campaign slogans instead.You’re welcome, Tories.Rishi SunakThe former chancellor announced his leadership bid on Friday with a swanky video and a new...
WORLD
Indy100

Ann Widdecombe says the Tory party 'couldn't run a whelk stall'

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe doesn't seem to think much of her former party - given what she said about them today.Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, the politician slammed the Tories and called the government "hopeless, drifting, chaotic and divided.""This party couldn't run a whelk stall," she said.She added: "The worst possible outcome for the country would be a Labour government but the second worst possible outcome is this government. It is hopeless, it is drifting, it is chaotic, it is divided."It is just about every last thing that you'd want from a government."Sign up to our free...
POLITICS
Indy100

Mystery surrounding when Rishi Sunak registered leadership-bid website

On Friday, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced his bid for leadership just one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intent to resign. Launching with the domain ready4rishi.com, Sunak, 42, has begun a campaign to be the next conservative leader. "We need to restore trust in our politics. We...
U.K.
Indy100

9 jobs Boris Johnson could do next following his resignation

Boris Johnson has finally announced he is to resign after days of pressure. After his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal opened the floodgates to 54 resignations from members of his government, including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, he no longer had enough support from his party to go on - so it has been reported he is announcing he will leave.
JOBS
Indy100

The three major issues in Penny Mordaunt's Tory leadership campaign video

Former defence secretary and paymaster general Penny Mordaunt formally announced her desire to become the next leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday, complete with a fancy, patriotic video setting out her priorities.Stating the obvious by saying “leadership has to change”, the more than three-minute long video concludes with the Royal Navy reservist making a boat analogy.“It needs to become a little less about the leader, and a lot more about the ship,” she said.A shipwreck, more like, as the video has already been hit by controversy just short of three hours after it was published on social media.With the...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Indy100

179K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy