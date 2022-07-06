ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson threw shade at Rishi Sunak after he quit the cabinet

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVRrY_0gWBeqRw00

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Rishi Sunak as chancellor on Tuesday (5 July) as Boris Johnson faced a fresh government crisis. The prime minister also brought in Steve Barclay, the former chief of staff, to replace Sajid Javid as health secretary.

Johnson allegedly threw shade at the mini-reshuffle after reportedly having told a group of 80 loyal Tory MPs: "I know you’re all avidly in favour of tax cuts, and tonight’s events might make that a bit easier to deliver."

One Twitter user said, "Interesting - he’s going to cling on for dear life it seems," while another added: "So he hasn't lost his sense of humour."

A third candidly tweeted: "Wherever Johnson goes, a scandal won’t be too far behind. This isn’t about tax cuts or anything like that — Johnson needs to resign."

A Whitehall source said he is the "adventurous and buccaneering Chancellor Britain needs", reports the Daily Mail.

The two senior cabinet ministers quit moments after the prime minister offered his humiliating apology for his handling of the Chris Pincher row, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations. "It was a mistake," he said, adding: "I apologise for it."

Sunak said, “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding, “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In an incendiary letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government,” but voters now believe Johnson’s administration was not “acting in the national interest”.

The health secretary mirrored Sunak's words in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

