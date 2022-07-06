ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

College Football Playoff Expansion Helps Drive New Conference Chaos

By JohnWallStreet
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7Wpt_0gWBejW500

Click here to read the full article.

The Big Ten dropped a bombshell on the college sports landscape last week when it announced USC and UCLA will be joining the conference in 2024. The B1G’s move to pick off the LA schools from the Pac-12 is widely expected to accelerate the latest round of realignment . But unlike the last major round (circa 2011), which was largely motivated by the conferences’ desire to add brand power and TV homes in order to grow their footprint, and subscribers to existing conference networks, this time around it’s about all of the above—as well as a power move by the most powerful of the Power Five. A connected college football insider said, “This is the first step towards real separation and work being done to corner as many slots as possible in the College Football Playoff .”

The thinking is the more high profile brands a conference has in addition to the major market eyeballs, the more likely it is that conference will be able to secure more slots in the expanded College Football Playoff. “Once the CFP expands, which will likely happen in the next 12-24 months, then the conference with guaranteed access and the prospect of multiple participants can turn around and negotiate its media rights for more revenue, because it will have guaranteed access to the postseason,” a former AD explained. The existing four-team CFP format is set to remain in place through the 2025 season, but it’s clear there is a universal desire to expand, with the major obstacle being whether automatic conference qualifiers will be a component.

JWS’ Take: One of the reasons CFP expansion talks were halted earlier this year was lack of consensus on automatic qualifiers. The hesitancy by certain conferences to lock themselves into a new playoff format before this round of conference realignment shook out was also a factor. Remember, the SEC announced during the summer of ’21 it would be increasing membership to 16 teams with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025.

It is widely expected the CFP will expand in time for the ’26 season. The former Power Five AD shared that he believes the most equitable format is a 16-team playoff field that allows for power leagues to have an automatic bid and the opportunity to “get multiple teams in,” while other conferences have “at-large access—which right now, they [largely] don’t.”

The SEC opposes the idea of automatic bids. In theory, if no conference is guaranteed a spot, there are potentially more for its schools to claim based on CFP rankings.

Despite the optics that the SEC and the B1G are the driving force together, the B1G continues to push hard for an automatic qualifier, as do the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC, which view having a guaranteed playoff berth as essential for a seat at the table. “If you don’t have an AQ and you’re entering media negotiations, it will have a detrimental effect on regular season football and the value of these rights. A lot of the value in local and regular-season football rights is your guaranteed access to the postseason. [Without it], your media rights could look very, very different,” the former AD said.

The question is how many power leagues will be left when the CFP finally does expand. With USC and UCLA, the B1G will have 16 teams, on par with the SEC. But speculation exists that neither conference plans to stop there. “The likelihood is that those two leagues could get to 20,” the former AD said. The B1G reportedly has set its sights on adding Notre Dame next.

While 20-team (or more) mega-conferences may be the next step, the move towards them seems unlikely to occur overnight. There has already been a lot of debate about whether there are any other schools capable of generating enough additional revenue to warrant further expansion.

In the interim, three or four power conferences will reign supreme. “There will not be five,” one current Power Five AD predicted.

If the B1G and SEC remain at 16 teams, there is seemingly room for four conferences to survive. “If [those two conferences] go up to 20 apiece, there’s really only room for three conferences,” the current AD said. That would be the Big Ten, the SEC and a new conference comprised of some mashup of Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC schools.

The remaining Pac-12 schools have issued a joint statement declaring their “unwavering commitment” to keeping the band together. Even without the LA schools, the member institutions feel as if the Conference of Champions remains the third best conference.

Unless Oregon and Washington bolt for the B1G, the conference should remain one of the power conferences. Reports that Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Washington are in “deep negotiations” with the Big 12 are false, according to the current AD. “There is some leverage sometimes in these [rumors], and you just let them ride out,” the AD said.

The Pac-12 actually believes if the remaining 10 members stick together, it can add some schools and be in a better economic situation than before USC and UCLA decided to leave. The prospect of a coast-to-coast league that included some schools from the ACC, and perhaps Oklahoma State, Texas Christian University or Baylor from the Big 12, was mentioned.

It is not clear how the Pac-12 could add ACC schools, considering the ACC’s grant of rights runs through 2036. Then again, the ACC’s member institutions likely recognize they need to do something drastic or watch the revenue gap increase exponentially over the next 13-plus years.

Should Oregon and Washington depart, the Pac-12 is in trouble. At that point, it could make sense for the remaining schools to pursue a merger with the Big 12. While the collective would lack brand value, with 20 teams it would be ahead of the curve and perhaps have a chance at an automatic bid in the expanded CFP. Of course, that assumes the Big-12 still exists.

The current conference shakeout will inevitably lead to the formation of a super league. The former AD said: “This may be headed for an association of 40 or 50 schools that have the power, the revenue, the eyeballs and the access to the postseason. Many could be left on the outside looking in.” The next round of media rights negotiations or a determination on the CFT format could be the catalyst for further change.

The format of the expanded CFP, and how its media rights are distributed, will have a lot to do with how many schools are ultimately included. Conferences may give way to an association where the top brands and most competitive programs separate from everyone else.

Considering the footholds being built and the egos in the room, it is hard to envision the B1G or SEC evaporating. But there is nothing preventing either of them from reconstituting their membership. In other words, the 28 programs currently in those two conferences are not assured to be a part of an eventual super league. While trying to drop schools would certainly be messy—and costly—those without valuable football brands could find themselves on the outside looking in (think: Maryland, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, etc…).

If the conference structure were to remain intact, the former AD said the CFP could become the governing body of college football. But that does not mean the NCAA would become extinct. “There is plenty to do between running the NCAA Tournament, the other NCAA championships, enforcement, and legislation. It’s time for the separation of college football,” he said.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Fanatics Billionaire Michael Rubin Selling 76ers, Devils Stakes

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Michael Rubin is selling his nearly 10% stake of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Fanatics CEO, who increased his stake in the company in 2020, is currently the third-largest shareholder behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. HBSE will likely be valued around $3 billion in the transaction, according to someone familiar with the talks, which is in line with the valuation in a separate HBSE stake sale involving Arctos Sports Partners earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Gears Up for Legal Fight as NFL Seeks Historic Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday will be a crucial day for the Deshaun Watson situation. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, is scheduled to hold a hearing where the league will square off against representatives for Watson and the NFLPA. They’ll present dueling arguments over whether Watson violated Article 46 of the CBA and, if so, for how long he should be suspended. According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL wants Robinson to suspend Watson for a minimum of one year and for the league to have discretion...
NFL
Sportico

Direct Bargaining With Athletes Is Best Way Forward for College Sports

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnists are Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath and sports lawyer Mit Winter. College athletics is currently going through a period of significant change and disruption, with major conference realignment, the transfer portal, athletes being paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness, NCAA transformation, and multiple efforts to declare college athletes as employees. These are just some of the issues facing college athletics leaders and college athletics as a whole. But change is not always a bad thing. Every institution must evolve if it wishes to remain relevant, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

This is big: WSU among most-viewed teams outside of SEC, Big 10 and Notre Dame

WITH ALL THE discourse around realignment circling the college football landscape, Andy Staples of The Athletic put together some intriguing research looking at the TV viewership for all the Power Five schools outside the SEC, Big 10 and Notre Dame. He charted the amount of games between 2015-19 along with 2021 (leaving out 2020), for teams that had at least 1 million viewers. Guess how Washington State fared?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
247Sports

Dante Moore commits to Oregon football: Top QB recruit reacts to USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Oregon football received huge recruiting news Friday after elite 2023 quarterback Dante Moore committed to the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Texas A&M and others during a nationally-televised announcement. Moore touched on a variety of topics after his decision, including the recent bombshell Big Ten expansion move as the league acquired USC and UCLA from the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G impact: USC, UCLA may prove more fruitful in hoops than football

Since the Big Ten’s shocking addition of USC and UCLA, the conversation has primarily focused on what it will mean to the conference from a revenue perspective. There’s also been talk of what it will do to enhance the B1G’s football product. As far as current membership is concerned, only Michigan and Ohio State have legacies comparable to USC’s. And UCLA … well, that Cade McNown sure was something!
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

CBS Sports ranks all Pac-12 football coaches 1-12

The Pac-12 has been in the news all week for multiple reasons regarding their future, but David Cobb of CBS Sports decided to focus on the now. To illustrate, the CBS Sports expert ranked the head football coaches of the conference from No. 1 to No. 12. While there are plenty of old faces in new places — like Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning — will that be enough to knock off the old guard, led by coaches like Kyle Whittingham of Utah?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#American Football#Usc#Pac 12#Cfp
CBS Sports

Notre Dame AD poised to remain patient as Irish sit at the center of latest college football realignment

Notre Dame has held on to its independence in football since the dawn of college athletics, but time's, they are a' changing. USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 has thrown the entire landscape in flux while simultaneously putting more pressure on Notre Dame than ever before to join a conference. That has given Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick the keys to the realignment vehicle, though don't expect him to put petal to the metal anytime soon.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Sportico

NFL and Players Union Negotiating Watson Deal in Test of New CBA

Click here to read the full article. The looming legal battle over a looming appeal of a looming NFL suspension of Deshaun Watson might all get benched. According to journalist Josiana Anderson, the NFL and NFLPA, along with representatives for Watson, are attempting to negotiate a settlement before retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, hands down a suspension. Anderson explains that the talks have been tabled because of a disagreement over the number of games Watson would be sidelined. The NFL’s reported willingness to settle with Watson is an illustration of how...
NFL
Sportico

USC, UCLA Big Ten Move Creates Super Conference Rival to SEC

Click here to read the full article. The SEC’s reign as the lone ‘Super Conference,’ in college athletics may be over before it even began.  Pac-12 powerhouses USC and UCLA, longtime conference stalwarts and two of the largest athletic departments on the west coast, confirmed Thursday evening in synchronized press releases their plans to join the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season. “Our storied athletics program, based in one of the biggest media markets in the nation, has always had unique opportunities and faced unique challenges,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Athletic Director Martin Jarmond wrote in a letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Snyder Claims Travel and Religion Prevent Testimony as Clock Runs Down

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s showdown with Congress is intensifying. With potential litigation looming over a committee’s request for him to testify, Snyder and his legal team are making moves—both figuratively and literally—that could sideline Congress’s authority until political changes render the controversy moot. Last...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

ESPN predicts Washington State’s 2022 football season game by game

ESPN THIS WEEK updated its Football Power Index for Washington State and in doing so unveiled its predictions for every Cougar football game for the 2022 season. How does ESPN see Jake Dickert's first full season at the helm playing out for the Cougs?. ESPN doesn’t have the greatest track...
NFL
Sportico

Big Ten’s USC-UCLA Coup Sweetens Pot for New TV Rights

Click here to read the full article. In filching UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, the Big Ten Conference has detonated an aerosol bomb in the heart of the Power Five superstructure, an act of gleeful destruction that leaves it and the SEC towering over the ruins while the schools unaffiliated with either body scramble for shelter. The shock waves from the SoCal heist have introduced a frenzied element to an already overstimulated media market, and the Big Ten is about to pack even more cash into a new rights package that originally had been projected to rake in more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: Deshaun Watson Punishment Talks, NIL Hits One-Year Mark

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, who recently signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, is awaiting punishment from the league after dozens of women accused him of various forms of misconduct (Watson has denied wrongdoing and settled at least 20 of the lawsuits). It’s the first major test of the NFL’s new discipline process, in which the initial suspension comes from a...
NFL
Sportico

Athletics Departments Should Take Charge of Name, Image and Likeness

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Tom McMillen, president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Rarely is there an issue on which almost all our Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletics directors agree. But recently we polled our ADs, and 90% expressed concern that name, image and likeness payments from NIL collectives are being used as improper recruiting inducements, both for high school athletes and/or college transfers. The NCAA’s Interim NIL policy, implemented on July 1, 2021, spelled out three main rules, including...
NFL
Sportico

Deshaun Watson’s 20 Settlements May Be Too Late to Dodge NFL Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing plaintiffs in 24 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct in massage therapy, announced on Tuesday that 20 of the lawsuits have been tentatively settled. He did not reveal terms of the settlements, which will need approval by Harris County (Texas) Judge Rabeea Collier. “We are working through the paperwork,” Buzbee said in a statement, “related to those settlements.” He added that he is proud to have represented the women who, he says, “have endured vile criticism and fanatical ignorance . . ....
NFL
Sportico

USC, UCLA Big Ten Defections Lead NCAA Down Desolation Row

Click here to read the full article. Jayhawks and Trojans and Bruins, oh my. Forget the Lions and Tigers. In fact, with the headlines screaming about USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, and with reports mighty Kansas is discussing taking its basketball talents to the Big East and going independent on the gridiron, forget about the NCAA controlling football. It’s over. Time’s up. Everybody out of the pool. Let’s also not worry about whether the Rutgers volleyball team will have to fly to Los Angeles for games. Or whether the Trojan soccer team should play in State College on a Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

USFL Puts Hurt on the Other ‘Football’ in Rookie Ratings Season

Click here to read the full article. The inaugural season of the USFL 2.0 is down to its final three games, and while the spring football league’s TV deliveries aren’t ever going to deprive Roger Goodell of a decent night’s sleep, the games have held their own during one of the more claustrophobic stretches of the sports calendar. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the 10-week USFL schedule averaged just shy of 695,000 viewers across Fox, NBC, FS1 and USA Network, and while these are hardly lapel-grabbing results, the startup managed to outmuscle a number of legacy leagues. For example, the USFL’s...
NFL
Sportico

How Curry Brand Is Using Under Armour’s Tech for Retro Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. En route to securing his fourth NBA title, Golden State Warriors sharpshooting guard Stephen Curry laced up sneakers that had his fans and sneakerheads alike buzzing. Rather than wear his current Curry Flow 9 style, he hit the hardwood in a refreshed iteration of the Curry 4 that debuted in 2017. The new look—dubbed the Curry 4 FloTro—not only gives consumers another chance to own a sneaker that they loved, but it also offers the wearer a new on-foot experience, according to Footwear News. The Curry 4 FloTro will feature Under Armour’s year-old Flow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy