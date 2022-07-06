ALERT CENTER: More Americans struggling; inflation and gas prices top family concerns, poll shows

The number of Americans who are financially struggling has increased by double digits in the past year, as inflation and gas prices top the list of problems faced by families.

The Monmouth University poll finds a majority say the federal government’s actions are hurting them and that President Joe Biden’s policies are not benefitting the middle class.

Preference for party control of Congress remains divided, with no real movement since the spring.

More than four in 10 Americans, about 42%, say they are struggling to remain where they are financially.

The number of people who say they are struggling has increased by 18 points since last year from 24% to 42%.