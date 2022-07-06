ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ALERT CENTER: More Americans struggling; inflation and gas prices top family concerns, poll shows

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QB1wL_0gWBeidM00

The number of Americans who are financially struggling has increased by double digits in the past year, as inflation and gas prices top the list of problems faced by families.

The Monmouth University poll finds a majority say the federal government’s actions are hurting them and that President Joe Biden’s policies are not benefitting the middle class.

READ POLL

Preference for party control of Congress remains divided, with no real movement since the spring.

More than four in 10 Americans, about 42%, say they are struggling to remain where they are financially.

The number of people who say they are struggling has increased by 18 points since last year from 24% to 42%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Americans#The Monmouth University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy