Officials: Woman fell between train and platform in Stamford

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A woman fell between a train and the platform at the Springdale Train Station and had to be rescued, officials say.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform.

The Metro-North conductor and engineer immediately de-energized and secured the train so that firefighters could safely reach the woman.

Responding crews were able to place the woman in a stokes basket and remove her from underneath the train.

She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

