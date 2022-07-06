ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia expecting 1 million in largest hajj since virus

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sABF1_0gWBczSt00

One million Muslim pilgrims were converging on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on Wednesday for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam’s five pillars.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow some 850,000 Muslims from abroad to make the annual pilgrimage, which begins on Thursday, marks a major step toward normalcy after two years of a drastically scaled-down hajj restricted to Saudi residents.

The 1 million foreign and domestic pilgrims participating is still far less than the 2.5 million Muslims who traveled in 2019 for the pilgrimage, typically one of the world’s largest gatherings. Those performing the ritual this year must be under 65, vaccinated against the coronavirus and have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of travel. The pilgrims are chosen from millions of applicants through an online lottery system.

Saudi officials inspected the holy site on Wednesday and stressed their “readiness” to receive pilgrims with the goal of “maintaining public health.”

After the coronavirus struck in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed just 1,000 pilgrims already residing in the kingdom to attend, prompting historians to compare the disruption to the site’s storming by religious extremists and dramatic closure in 1979.

Last year, the hajj was similarly restricted to 60,000 fully vaccinated Muslims living in Saudi Arabia. The unprecedented curbs sent shock waves throughout the Muslim world, devastating many believers who had spent years saving up for the religious rite.

This year, however, Saudi authorities are keen to relax virus curbs. Religious pilgrimages brought in $12 billion before the pandemic — accounting for the largest percentage of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product after oil.

Although virus cases have risen steadily to over 500 a day in Saudi Arabia, the government lifted the country's indoor mask mandate and other virus precautions last month. Roughly 70% of the country has been vaccinated against the virus.

The Quran says that all Islam’s followers who are physically and financially able should make the pilgrimage once in their lifetime. Pilgrims travel to Mecca from all over the world for five intense days of worship, carrying out a series of rituals.

The hajj follows a route the Prophet Muhammad walked nearly 1,400 years ago and is believed to trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are named in the Bible.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilgrimage#Islam#Mecca#Muslims
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv has one million soldiers ‘ready to retake south’ from Russia

Ukraine is seeking to arm a million troops with western weapons as it seeks to retake economically vital southern territories captured by Russia, the country’s defence minister has said.In an interview with The Times, Oleksii Reznikov urged allies to provide Ukraine with more weapons, warning: “Each day we're waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers.”Meanwhile, the UK’s Ministry of Defence claimed that Vladimir Putin’s military is facing several damaging issues related to personnel, with soldiers unable to take scheduled breaks from intense combat conditions.Citing a Russian report, the ministry said footage showed the wives of soldiers directly...
MILITARY
The Independent

Spread of new coronavirus variant raises concerns in India and worldwide

The spead of a new omicron subvariant has raised concern in India and across the world as scientists fear that the new mutation may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.It is, however, unclear if this subvariant, called BA.2.75, could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.“It’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But it does look like, especially in India, the rates of transmission are showing kind of that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

'Las Vegas of Asia' tells casinos to grow beyond gambling

Losing money due to COVID, the American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to help reduce its reliance on gambling by paying to build theme parks and other attractions. The former Portuguese colony...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Georgia Guidestones explosion: DA calls attack ‘domestic terrorism’ as Trump bombing site meme spreads

The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.In CCTV footage released by authorities on Thursday, a person can be seen running from the scene of the...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

‘Stealthy’ new Covid variant can reinfect you every month

Health experts across the globe are signalling alarm as they begin reporting that Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US and abroad, has the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting the virus.Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, told News.com.au that though previously the wisdom held that most people would retain a certain level of protection against reinfection if they were vaccinated or had retained some level of natural immunity due to a recent contraction of the virus, this hasn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mourning Abe, Japan's ruling party secures sombre election win

TOKYO/NARA, July 11 (Reuters) - With flags at half-mast, Japan mourned the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday even as the ruling party that he had dominated secured an election win that gives current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the chance to cement his own power.
ASIA
The Independent

Vigil held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

Mr Abe was fatally shot while speaking at a campaign event in Nara, southern Japan. Police apprehended a suspect at the scene who appeared to have used a homemade weapon in the attack. Mr Abe’s loss has been mourned around the world with world leaders including former President Barak Obama...
ASIA
The Independent

John McEnroe: Relax ‘ridiculous’ vaccine laws so Novak Djokovic can play US Open

John McEnroe has called on the US to relax its “ridiculous” vaccine laws so that Novak Djokovic can challenge for a men’s record-equalling 22nd grand slam at Flushing Meadows next month. Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets on Sunday to claim his fourth successive Wimbledon title but is currently unable to enter the US due to his vaccination status. “I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card to enter the United States,” said Djokovic after his victory. “I’ll wait hopefully for...
TENNIS
The Independent

British tourists’ miracle escape from avalanche as mountain glacier collapses on Kyrgyzstan trek

A group of British tourists have escaped with their lives after getting caught in a huge avalanche caused by a mountain glacier collapsing in Kyrgyzstan.Dramatic footage taken by Harry Shimmin – one of the group of nine Britons and an American on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains – showed the snow begin to race down the mountainside from a nearby peak before quickly crashing over the top of him and engulfing the camera lens.Remarkably, Mr Shimmin said that despite fearing that he might die as it became harder to breathe during what felt “like being inside...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

The Japan branch of South Korea’s Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.Japanese media reports have cited large donations by the mother and her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of the donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced. The reports that link Abe with the money woes say...
WORLD
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy – report

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy, it has been reported.Leaked documents show lobbyists for the ride-sharing app company met then-chancellor George Osborne and other ministers, according to the BBC.The “undeclared” meetings took place after Boris Johnson, as Mayor of London, had promised to launch a review that could have limited Uber’s expansion in the capital.The meeting with Mr Osborne took place at a private dinner in the US state of California, where Uber is based.An internal Uber email stated that this was better than a meeting in London because “this is a much more private affair with...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy