ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things 4 becomes second Netflix title to cross 1 billion hours viewed in 28 days

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1gkn_0gWBcyaA00

Stranger Things ’s fourth season has become the second original title in Netflix ’s history to surpass 1 billion hours viewed in the first four weeks of release.

Before this, the only series to have earned this distinction was the Korean thriller Squid Game .

Squid Game still holds the record for the most hours viewed within 28 days of release, having amassed a staggering 1.65 billion hours, per Netflix’s own metrics.

With 1.15 billion total hours viewed within its first 28 days of availability, Stranger Things 4 has become the first English-language series to pass the milestone.

Stranger Things ’s fourth season was released in two batches, with the first arriving on the streaming service in June.

Last Friday (1 July), the final two episodes of the season dropped on Netflix.

Click here for a breakdown of everything we know about Stranger Things ’ forthcoming fifth and final season .

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things ’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXl2y_0gWBcyaA00

The complaint has even prompted a response from the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer .

David Harbour recently said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield” , during a new interview with The Independent .

In other Stranger Things news, fans recently discovered that the ending of the recent series was actually given away by a member of the cast back in 2016 .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ross Duffer
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Bringing Back Johnny Depp in 'Pirates' Franchise for Whopping $301 Million

After winning the multi-million defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, it looks like Johnny Depp is ready for his major Hollywood comeback. If you may recall, in the midst of his highly-publicized issues with the Aquaman star, the 59-year-old actor lost high-profile movie roles, including Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and most famously, his role as Jack Sparrow in the celebrated Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#28 Days#Stranger Things#Korean#Squid Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world right now

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” So promises Michael Gray, son of Tommy’s slain Aunt Polly, at the beginning of the sublimely fantastic Season 6 of Peaky Blinders — which happens to be one of the biggest Netflix series in the world this week, coming just shy of dethroning Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, in fact.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy