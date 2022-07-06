ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dylan: One-off recording of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ expected to fetch £1m at auction

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwtxI_0gWBctAX00

A one-off recording of Bob Dylan ’s “Blowin’ in the Wind’’ is being put up for auction.

The 10-inch disc features Dylan’s 2021 studio recording, the first he’s done since the track was written and originally released in 1962.

The auction will take place at Christie’s in London, where the record is expected to fetch up to £1m.

The new version of the song was recorded by Grammy award winner T Bone Burnett, who’s worked with Dylan throughout the years.

He told BBC News that they got the recording in just one take, adding: “It felt holy”.

The original “Blowin’ in the Wind” was known as a protest song and featured on Dylan’s 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

The new version of the song has been recorded alongside a full band who played live in the studio whilst Dylan sang.

Christie’s have confirmed it is the only copy of the record to ever be distributed: “No other versions of this recording will be released or sold”.

Burnett has explained that this is because Dylan’s work is “equivalent to an oil painting”.

The one off keepsake has been crafted from a combination of vinyl and CD materials which Burnett said creates “the pinnacle of sound”.

Although not an accessible price for most, there’s still a chance for Dylan fans to listen to the record on a £30,000 record player at Christie’s before it goes to auction.

