Will Quince resigned because he ‘feels let down’ by No 10, Nadhim Zahawi says

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Will Quince , the minister who defended Boris Johnson just days ago over Christopher Pincher ’s conduct, has resigned from the government because he feels “let down”, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.

He tendered his resignation after wrongly claiming the prime minister was not aware of “specific” allegations made against the former chief whip, based on inaccurate “assurances” from No 10.

“Will Quince was one of my brilliant ministers,” Mr Zahawi, who was promoted to Mr Johnson’s chancellor on Tuesday, said.

“I think he resigned today he feels obviously let down”.

