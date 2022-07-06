Gov. Wolf Calls For Increasing Minimum Wage

The best you can say about the Pennsylvania Legislature’s move on the budget is that it was quick. That is, if you can call something quick when it’s more than a week late. On Thursday, seven days after the budget was due, the House finally passed a spending...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
(File Photo of Aaron Bernstine) (Harrisburg, Pa.) Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence) today voted “no” on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Bernstine issued the following statement regarding his negative vote. “As Pennsylvania families struggle with record inflation and rising prices of gas and groceries, I will not...
If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
Gov. Tom Wolf, who signed the proposal in a private event later Friday evening, celebrated education investments.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After being signed by the House and Senate in the past two days, Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to the keystone state's budget a week behind schedule. Wolf celebrated the commitment to education shown in the budget. The agreement secured a historic $1.8 billion investment...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 7, 2022 the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 2125, which will remove “homosexuality” from the list of prohibited sexual acts in Pennsylvania’s Crime Codes. The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk for approval. Rep. Todd...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed bills passed by the Legislature regarding transgender athletes in school sports, out-of-county poll watchers and how human services are provided. The vetoes made Friday complicate the state budget package. The Democratic governor had said he would strike down the effort...
Some of the bureaucratic red tape that Pennsylvania surgery centers face will be stripped away once Gov. Tom Wolf signs legislation two years in the making, wearecentralpa.com reported July 7. Senate Bill 818, would loosen rules and regulations that have limited ASCs in Pennsylvania, according to the report. The new...
Nursing homes and a union representing nursing home workers said the new Pennsylvania budget gives them a significant and desperately-need financial boost. That includes a 17.5% increase in the daily payment toward people covered by Medicaid — the first such increase in a decade. “These historic steps come at...
(AP) – A state court temporarily blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change, or RGGI, in a ruling Friday favoring coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary...
(WTAJ) — Although the overturning of Roe v Wade has not changed Pennsylvania’s abortion laws, a state law is being highlighted that protects mothers who may not be ready to take care of a child. The Safe Haven Law or Newborn Protection Act allows mothers to bring their newborn, up to 28 days old, to […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in education at all levels to more than $3.7 billion."
A Pennsylvania lawmaker has announced that he plans to introduce legislation that would ban the sale or use of body armor for private citizens. In the wake of mass shootings across the country, lawmakers in Pennsylvania have been searching for ways to prevent future tragedies.
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
