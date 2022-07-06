ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf Calls For Increasing Minimum Wage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Harrisburg, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf wants to help Pennsylvanians who need it the...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Budget passing is bare minimum

The best you can say about the Pennsylvania Legislature’s move on the budget is that it was quick. That is, if you can call something quick when it’s more than a week late. On Thursday, seven days after the budget was due, the House finally passed a spending...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf’s Historic $1.8 Billion Spending Increase for Education

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine Votes ‘No’ on State Budget Citing Excessive Government Spending

(File Photo of Aaron Bernstine) (Harrisburg, Pa.) Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence) today voted “no” on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Bernstine issued the following statement regarding his negative vote. “As Pennsylvania families struggle with record inflation and rising prices of gas and groceries, I will not...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Governor Tom Wolf approves Pennsylvania budget

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After being signed by the House and Senate in the past two days, Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to the keystone state's budget a week behind schedule. Wolf celebrated the commitment to education shown in the budget. The agreement secured a historic $1.8 billion investment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA State Senate votes to remove homosexuality from crimes code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 7, 2022 the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 2125, which will remove “homosexuality” from the list of prohibited sexual acts in Pennsylvania’s Crime Codes. The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk for approval. Rep. Todd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wolf vetoes bills on poll watchers, transgender athletes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed bills passed by the Legislature regarding transgender athletes in school sports, out-of-county poll watchers and how human services are provided. The vetoes made Friday complicate the state budget package. The Democratic governor had said he would strike down the effort...
beckersasc.com

Bill easing Pennsylvania ASC restrictions awaits governor's signature

Some of the bureaucratic red tape that Pennsylvania surgery centers face will be stripped away once Gov. Tom Wolf signs legislation two years in the making, wearecentralpa.com reported July 7. Senate Bill 818, would loosen rules and regulations that have limited ASCs in Pennsylvania, according to the report. The new...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

RGII Pennsylvania: Court blocks Pennsylvania’s carbon emissions plan

(AP) – A state court temporarily blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change, or RGGI, in a ruling Friday favoring coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in education at all levels to more than $3.7 billion."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

