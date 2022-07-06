Gov. Wolf Calls Abortion 'Health Care'

A Florida man tried to burglarize a home and later carjack a 74-year-old woman who was sitting in traffic , but a witness stopped him by tying him up with a belt. The suspect, identified as Eliud Rosario-Otero, 51, allegedly didn't remember the incident because he claimed to have used cocaine, Xanax pills, and alcohol the night before, MCSO said in a news release, but that excuse did not help him from getting arrested. He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including attempted carjacking, attempted occupied burglary, and burglary with battery, the arrest report stated.
