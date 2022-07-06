Pittsburgh weather: Mostly cloudy, showers possible

PITTSBURGH — The last of our shower chances are moving south of I-70 this evening and will clear after sunset. Spots that see rain this evening could see some patchy fog Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and lower humidity Sunday as highs stay where we made it today, middle 80s. We will warm into the upper 80s Monday with showers and storms on Tuesday. Not a washout, but showers and storms will be around in the morning then likely again in the afternoon. We drop the humidity for late week before we warm into the weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO