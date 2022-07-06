ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh weather: Mostly cloudy, showers possible

By Mike Harvey
wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Rain showers will continue to move through western Pennsylvania on Wednesday...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Warm and more humid for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Sunny remains with us as we start the new work week before our next system arrives on Tuesday. Showers look to arrive Tuesday morning before sunrise with most of the daylight hours of Tuesday dry before we see another round of showers and storms potentially Tuesday afternoon. A leftover shower is possible on Wednesday before we dry out heading into the weekend. Showers could return to finish the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Sunny and lower humidity for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The last of our shower chances are moving south of I-70 this evening and will clear after sunset. Spots that see rain this evening could see some patchy fog Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and lower humidity Sunday as highs stay where we made it today, middle 80s. We will warm into the upper 80s Monday with showers and storms on Tuesday. Not a washout, but showers and storms will be around in the morning then likely again in the afternoon. We drop the humidity for late week before we warm into the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh weather: Clouds and sunshine Saturday

Isolated shower chance late Friday evening and overnight. Rain should stay along and south of I-70 Saturday morning. It won't be a washout by any means. We may see a stray shower Saturday afternoon, then drying up and clearing out for the rest of the weekend. Watch the full forecast...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Hill District fire

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliff Street. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was no initial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Set of stairs outside apartment building collapse in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — An apartment building staircase collapsed Saturday night. "My roommate and I were walking out our back steps to go down and get some pizza and I feel my feet go out from under me," said Tyler Azar who lives in the apartment this happened outside of. "I hear a crack, and the stairs collapsed."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene after a fire broke out in a house in Penn Hills. The fire was reported a little after 5:30 a.m. on Saint Croix Drive. Bruce Kirkin lives right next to the home that caught on fire. “I...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

'Taste of Picklesburgh' begins Friday

If you love pickles, but can't wait until Picklesburgh, we have some good news for you. More than a dozen restaurants in downtown Pittsburgh are taking part in a "Taste of Picklesburgh" starting Friday. The restaurants are offering all kinds of pickle-themed foods and drinks from now through next Thursday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two shot, two injured in overnight Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot and two people were injured during a shooting overnight in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers responded to a 12 round ShotSpotter alert around 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 220 block of Oak Hill Drive. First responders on scene...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Temporary bridge closure impacts Fayette County community

LAYTON, Pa. — A more than 120-year-old bridge in Fayette County is closed for repairs, as PennDOT officials hope to buy time before the bridge is completely replaced. Watch the report from Fayette County: Click the video player above. The Layton Bridge, which connects Layton to Perryopolis and Route...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Corey O'Connor sworn in as Allegheny County Controller

Former Pittsburgh City Councilmember Corey O'Connor was sworn in as Allegheny County Controller on Sunday. O'Connor resigned as a member of Pittsburgh City Council around 1 p.m. Sunday. Immediately afterwards, he was sworn in as controller. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf nominated O'Connor for the role and was approved by the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway following apartment fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment in McKeesport. The fire happened at Midtown Plaza Apartments along Sinclair Street on Sunday. The deputy fire chief said the fire broke out in a unit on the eighth floor that was empty...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Teen summit on violence digs for answers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of teenagers from Pittsburgh neighborhoods convened to address the recent wave of deadly gun violence that has claimed their peers. Watch the report from Larimer: Click the video player above. Youth Enrichment Services, a 30-year-old nonprofit organization, created the gathering to get to the root of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Off-duty officer killed in road rage shooting laid to rest

GLENSHAW, Pa. — A fallen Oakdale police officer was laid to rest Saturday after beingshot and killed last weekend while off-duty. Allegheny County Police said the 23-year-old officer, Charles "Chuckie" Stipetich was followed to his parents' house in Blawnox by 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen after a road rage incident. Police said McSwiggen confronted Stipetich.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Overdose deaths in Allegheny County were up in 2021

Allegheny County saw 719 overdose deaths last year, an increase from the year before. That’s according to new information from the Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams. Watch our report on Overdose Awareness Day in the video player above. That's accounting for 25% of all deaths under his office's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

