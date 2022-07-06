ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Sauk seeks two actors for world premiere drama of 'Desert Song'

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is seeking two actors for its upcoming world premiere production of “Desert Song.” Auditions will be held this weekend.

“Desert Song” is about a young, struggling musician who seeks out the reclusive muse for one of the most famous love songs ever written, an early seventies tune called “The Ballad of Eliza.” It’s a song that he has loved all his life. This muse, a woman now in her sixties, has long retreated from public view, and lives as a simple maid. Set in the sparse lodgings at Ghost Ranch, a remote retreat in Northern New Mexico, the play explores the elusive and magical nature of inspiration. This play was workshopped during The Sauk’s 2021 Plays-in-Development. This play contains strong language and a moment of self-harm including blood.

Those wishing to audition should prepare a 1-2 minute dramatic monologue from a play. This monologue should be memorized. This production will have a non-traditional rehearsal period that will include Fridays and Saturdays. Please bring a complete and detailed list of conflicts with you. There are roles for 1 man (20s) and 1 woman (60s). Trinity Bird will direct this production. Michele Harmon is stage manager.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Auditions will be held at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. More information can be found at www.thesauk.org. Performance dates are Sept. 8-11. Tickets are now available at www.thesauk.org.

“Desert Song” is sponsored by Playford Real Estate. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The media sponsor for 2022 is WCSR Radio Hillsdale 92.1 F.M. and The Dale 99.5.

