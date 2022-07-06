ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City Ledger

Red Barn Theatre to perform "Bye Bye Birdie"

By Louise Carroll
 4 days ago
FRANKLIN TWP. − "Bye Bye Birdie" opens at the Red Barn Theatre on Friday.

Director Toni Schlemmer said that since the theater had been closed for a couple of years, they wanted to welcome their audience back with a big happy musical.

"We are bringing the big and happy with over 40 people in the cast. This is one of the largest casts that we have ever had on the stage of the Red Barn," she said.

The plot is a take-off on Elvis going to the Army in 1958. The teen-heart throb Conrad Birdie is being drafted, and he chooses the all-American girl, Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss.

The story goes that the Elvis-type character was originally named Conway Twitty, so when they found out there was a county singer named Conway Twitty, they used a play on the name and came up with Conrad Birdie.

Xander Boots, formerly of Ellwood City, plays Conrad Birdie, the part he wanted, and he is having fun with it.

"Conrad Birdie is the quintessential celebrity guy. It is always fun to play a character who is so vastly different from yourself. I’m a quiet guy, he's over the top and a lady's man," he said.

Boots, who is more comfortable with acting than singing, is working hard on a couple of songs that are out of his comfortable vocal range, but he is stretching to hit the high notes.

"This is such a fun part; Conrad is a more bombastic Elvis with lots of exaggerated hip moves," he said.

Boots, who joined the Red Barn in 2019, said he enjoys the camaraderie and the community spirit.

"The Red Barn truly serves the community. The cast and crew got together and built the set. It's good to work with others and have fun doing it," he said.

After graduating from Riverside High School in 2012, Boots started his video business, Dinosaur Studios.

Alena Kucan, of Ellwood City, is playing Kim McAfee, the lucky teen who will get the farewell kiss from Conrad Birdie.

"I was surprised to get the part. I thought I would be in the ensemble but I'm thrilled. I get to be a teenager again," she said.

Kucan made her first appearance on the Red Barn stage when she was 6 years old, with her parents, Pete and Debbie Kucan, in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat."

As an adult, she has been active in the Red Barn, but has not been in a musical since she was in "The Sound of Music" at Lincoln High School when she graduated in 2013.

"I have seen "Bye Bye Birdie" many times on Turner Classic Movies, and it is one of my favorites, and I like Kim because she is always uplifting and I think I'm somewhat like that," Kucan said. "The audience will like it because it is a lot of fun with great music, singing and dancing."

Other members of the cast are Jeremy Carmichael of Mount Lebanon, Shelly Schuster of Edinboro, David A. Cary of Conway and Cyndi Plyler of Saxonburg.

Those from the Ellwood area are: Bets Danko, Arie Danko, Mark VanHorn, Jack Brown, Christian Kramer, Sami Kramer, Isabella Kudlac, Peyton Confer, Samantha Davis, Aryanna Nielsen, Kassidy Schlemmer, Jacob Storey, Nathan Kingston and Shaun Eversole. Sophie Wright is from Wampum.

The stage will be rocking with high school students and recent graduates from Lincoln High School, Riverside High School, Seneca Valley Schools, Ambridge High School and Lincoln Park. Other performers are from Cranberry Township, Pittsburgh and Hermitage.

"Bye Bye Birdie" will be performed at 8 p.m. July 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.

Admission is $16, with reservations available at redbarnplayers.com or by calling 724-452-8082.

