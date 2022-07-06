ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Nurses union head condemns MetroWest Medical Center oncology closures ahead of hearing

By Abby Patkin, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQiJM_0gWBZLd800

FRAMINGHAM — The head of Massachusetts’ largest nurses union has denounced MetroWest Medical Center’s proposed oncology service closures as “shameful” and without “medical, moral or financial justification.”

Massachusetts Nurses Association President and Framingham resident Katie Murphy's comments came Tuesday, a day before a state public hearing in Framingham on the plans.

She announced plans to speak during Wednesday's hearing, sharing a preview of her remarks in a Tuesday press release. She didn't immediately return a call seeking further comment.

Murphy is one of several state and local figures who have condemned the medical center’s plans to close outpatient oncology infusion and radiation oncology services and shift patients over to a sister facility, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, or find them care elsewhere.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky previously told the Daily News he plans to attend the hearing and speak out against the closures, in hopes that the public outcry will urge the hospital to reverse its decision or find a way to continue providing services locally by other means.

The MNA represents 25,000 nurses and health care professionals statewide, including staff at MWMC and St. Vincent, both of which are owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

In her remarks, Murphy will call out Tenet for “yet another attempt to ‘profit from the suffering of the most vulnerable in our community,’” according to the MNA release.

“For patients coping with a cancer diagnosis, the stress, anxiety and physical strain can be an enormous burden, which makes local access to treatment vital for positive outcomes,” she said. “It is even more important for a community like Framingham, which has a significant and growing population of residents who lack the means to easily travel the long distances Tenet callously will force them to travel for the care they should be getting close to home.”

The hospital, in its 90-day notice filed with the state Department of Public Health, cited declining patient numbers in the two impacted services and said it “does not anticipate a significant impact” by discontinuing them. The memo gives target closure dates of Aug. 9 for infusion oncology and Oct. 31 for radiation oncology.

Previously:MetroWest Med Center to move outpatient oncology services to St. Vincent Hospital

Tenet can afford to maintain those services, given its recent profits and receipt of federal and state COVID-19 relief funding, according to Murphy and the MNA.

The union claims that Tenet has a pattern of cutting needed beds and services in Massachusetts, citing the 2020 closure of the emergency department and medical/surgical beds at MWMC's Leonard Morse Hospital campus in Natick, as well as service cutbacks at St. Vincent’s during the hospital’s historically long nurses strike.

Carolyn Jackson, CEO of Tenet’s Massachusetts market, previously told the Daily News that the budget was one of several factors in the company’s decision to alter services at MWMC.

“We look at a variety of things,” she said. “We look at what's best for the organization, what's best for the community, and where we need to focus on where we can be strongest.”

Wednesday's public hearing, which will be held at 6 p.m. in Nevins Hall at the Memorial Building, is required by state law as part of the DPH process that takes place when a hospital wants to discontinue services that state health officials might deem essential. The process allows the DPH to review changes and ensure there are measures in place to minimize community impact, though the department cannot require a hospital to keep a service open.

New sheriff in town:Meet MetroWest Medical Center CEO David Elgarico

That’s part of the problem, according to Murphy.

“Right now, there is no mechanism in the state to allow the Department of Public Health or any other entity in the state to fully protect the public from any corporation that chooses to close any service, no matter how vital it is shown to be for the health and wellbeing of that community,” she said in her remarks. “The time has come to provide that authority under law.”

Murphy added that the MNA will advocate for the DPH to have the authority to do more than just listen.

“The time has come for your critically important agency to finally have the power to make and enforce its decisions for the good of those communities,” she said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Health Care Workers Suing Maine Gov. Ordered to Reveal Identities

Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities. The workers have so far remained anonymous, but on Thursday a federal appeals court in Boston rejected a motion by the workers and gave them until Friday to file an amended complaint with their names.
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

First in Westborough, PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic Opens Its Doors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - July 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Expanded veterinary service capabilities are now available in Westborough, Massachusetts. The first-of-its-kind PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic opened its doors this week, located at 1 Oak Street in the FedEx Plaza. A grand opening celebration will be scheduled for the fall. Modeled...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Natick, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts switches to weekly COVID-19 reporting

(WJAR — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Friday the state will begin reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily, beginning Monday. The data will be collected daily, but the Department will only post on Thursdays in accordance with the state's COVID-19 response. “As the pandemic has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrowest Medical Center#Medical Oncology#Emergency Department#St Vincent Hospital#The Daily News#Mna#Tenet Healthcare
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Westborough siblings share $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize with father

Four Westborough siblings are sharing a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize with their father, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. On July 1, Todd Geiger claimed a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize after the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on May 21. He was presented with a check from the lottery for $71,000.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Missing in Lawrence Found Safe

Authorities in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say a missing child has been found safe. The Lawrence Police Department said in social media posts around 2:45 p.m. that the child was missing, sharing his photo. Police did not give the boy's name or age. A short time later, officials said the child had...
LAWRENCE, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy