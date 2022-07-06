Nurses union head condemns MetroWest Medical Center oncology closures ahead of hearing

FRAMINGHAM — The head of Massachusetts’ largest nurses union has denounced MetroWest Medical Center’s proposed oncology service closures as “shameful” and without “medical, moral or financial justification.”

Massachusetts Nurses Association President and Framingham resident Katie Murphy's comments came Tuesday, a day before a state public hearing in Framingham on the plans.

She announced plans to speak during Wednesday's hearing, sharing a preview of her remarks in a Tuesday press release. She didn't immediately return a call seeking further comment.

Murphy is one of several state and local figures who have condemned the medical center’s plans to close outpatient oncology infusion and radiation oncology services and shift patients over to a sister facility, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, or find them care elsewhere.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky previously told the Daily News he plans to attend the hearing and speak out against the closures, in hopes that the public outcry will urge the hospital to reverse its decision or find a way to continue providing services locally by other means.

The MNA represents 25,000 nurses and health care professionals statewide, including staff at MWMC and St. Vincent, both of which are owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

In her remarks, Murphy will call out Tenet for “yet another attempt to ‘profit from the suffering of the most vulnerable in our community,’” according to the MNA release.

“For patients coping with a cancer diagnosis, the stress, anxiety and physical strain can be an enormous burden, which makes local access to treatment vital for positive outcomes,” she said. “It is even more important for a community like Framingham, which has a significant and growing population of residents who lack the means to easily travel the long distances Tenet callously will force them to travel for the care they should be getting close to home.”

The hospital, in its 90-day notice filed with the state Department of Public Health, cited declining patient numbers in the two impacted services and said it “does not anticipate a significant impact” by discontinuing them. The memo gives target closure dates of Aug. 9 for infusion oncology and Oct. 31 for radiation oncology.

Tenet can afford to maintain those services, given its recent profits and receipt of federal and state COVID-19 relief funding, according to Murphy and the MNA.

The union claims that Tenet has a pattern of cutting needed beds and services in Massachusetts, citing the 2020 closure of the emergency department and medical/surgical beds at MWMC's Leonard Morse Hospital campus in Natick, as well as service cutbacks at St. Vincent’s during the hospital’s historically long nurses strike.

Carolyn Jackson, CEO of Tenet’s Massachusetts market, previously told the Daily News that the budget was one of several factors in the company’s decision to alter services at MWMC.

“We look at a variety of things,” she said. “We look at what's best for the organization, what's best for the community, and where we need to focus on where we can be strongest.”

Wednesday's public hearing, which will be held at 6 p.m. in Nevins Hall at the Memorial Building, is required by state law as part of the DPH process that takes place when a hospital wants to discontinue services that state health officials might deem essential. The process allows the DPH to review changes and ensure there are measures in place to minimize community impact, though the department cannot require a hospital to keep a service open.

That’s part of the problem, according to Murphy.

“Right now, there is no mechanism in the state to allow the Department of Public Health or any other entity in the state to fully protect the public from any corporation that chooses to close any service, no matter how vital it is shown to be for the health and wellbeing of that community,” she said in her remarks. “The time has come to provide that authority under law.”

Murphy added that the MNA will advocate for the DPH to have the authority to do more than just listen.

“The time has come for your critically important agency to finally have the power to make and enforce its decisions for the good of those communities,” she said.