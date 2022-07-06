ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Abortion protest draws support from the Cambridge community

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yp2ss_0gWBYdMJ00

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade on June 24, Vicki Miracle decided she needed to do something here in her hometown of Cambridge.

Miracle had heard rumors of a protest, but couldn't nail down any details about one. She took matters into her own hands and created a Facebook event for a peaceful protest in front of the Cambridge courthouse.

Close to 50 women, men and children gathered to attend the protest. Signs waved in the air as drivers on Wheeling Avenue honked and cheered in support. A few drivers showed their displeasure with an obscene gesture or by waving Bibles at them from their cars, but overall the event was incident-free.

When asked why she decided to hold a protest, Miracle said, "We should be standing with women on good choices for their bodies. It shouldn't be about what the government wants for us. It's like my sign says, 'Someone you love may need a choice.' I think it's a pretty important cause and I'm actually really glad that we got a group of people here."

Comments / 3

Related
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF

Circus coming to Belmont County this weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to town!. People of all ages can come to enjoy the circus this weekend at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in St. Clairsville. Billed as one of America’s great family circuses, it promises entertainment for all ages and...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Domestic Knife Attack in Nelsonville Ends in One Arrest

Nelsonville – A woman has been arrested and a man has been hospitalized after a domestic fight with a knife. According to Nelsonville Police, at 11:59PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a Domestic Disturbance. The caller reported that a male individual and his ex-girlfriend were fighting. At this time, it was unknown if the altercation was verbal or physical because the caller hung up the phone.
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Protest#Obscene Gesture#The Supreme Court
WHIZ

Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.
NEWARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
WTAP

Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted Eric Charles Mullins for the murder of Lisa Rogers, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutors Office. In November 2021, Rogers was found dead in a house near the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Sheriff’s warn of phone scam pretending to be a deputy

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam currently going around in the county. The Sheriff’s Office says residents are again receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a Deputy from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. The Office also says their phone number is showing on the caller ID. The […]
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
887
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy