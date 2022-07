A sick puppy found abandoned near a cemetery in Boston has been adopted by a loving family, the MSPCA said. PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, was found in a crate near Mount Hope Cemetery on June 15 and brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center, the MSPCA has said. Emaciated, the 5-month-old pup had parvovirus, which is contagious and may cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and can even lead to death.

