Tibbits Popcorn Theatre presents 'The Jungle Book'

Adventure and excitement abounds when Tibbits Popcorn Theatre brings the “The Jungle Book” to the stage July 8, 9, 15, 16 to entertain audiences of all ages.

After the threat of the tiger Shere Khan separates him from his human family, man-cub Mowgli must embark upon a journey of self-discovery, excitement and fun to find his way home. On his path he encounters the wise panther Bagheera, the free-spirited bear, Baloo, the cunning snake Kaa, and many others! Based on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless stories, it is the adventure of a lifetime and tale to delight everyone.

This musical production is written and directed by Chad Tallon who says, “We've all heard the phrase "home is where the heart is" and this quote rings especially true in Kipling's "The Jungle Book." This adaptation made specifically for Tibbits' youngest audience members focuses on finding love and joy and 'home' in whatever circumstances one is given. While audiences will follow Mowgli's journey of self-discovery, the message of acceptance can be taken home with audiences young and old alike.” Tallon adds, “I am thrilled to bring this adaptation to the Tibbits' stage and am ecstatic for everyone to make this jungle their home for a while!”

The professional cast includes Nile Birch, Jack Hopewell, Annie Ross, Rachel Schoenecker, Dennis Dizon, Dominic Green, Rueben Fernandez, and Rachel Sarles with most of the performers taking on multiple characters in the adventure. The show also includes Lori Hatfield as music director and Dennis Dizon as choreographer. Production staff features scenic design by Maddy Byrnes, light design by Tyler Evans, costume design by Alexander Estes, properties by Liz Reaves, as well as Lori Wagoner as stage manager, Aaron Bell as technical director, Ruby Rodriguez as scenic artist and Cordell Smith as carpenter.

Popcorn Theatre is sponsored by Jon and Seibra Herbener, the Bushouse Family and Coldwater Orthodontics and Aligner Center. Additional support is provided by Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Breco LLC, Dr. Matthew Christopher DDS, PC, Vested Risk Strategies, Coldwater Exchange Club and Great Lakes Chiropractic. Tibbits also receives funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The Jungle Book” runs July 8, 9, 15, 16 at 10 a.m. The season continues with a truly homegrown story, “Patricia Polacco’s Union City” July 22-23 and July 29-30 and the “Classic Cartoon Cavalcade” Aug 5-6.

All Popcorn Theatre tickets are reserved and the $10 ticket price includes popcorn and juice at intermission. Popcorn is donated by Ed Lake, with juice donated by McDonalds: The Maynard Organization. Group and family discounts are available. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, at the Tibbits Admin Office at 93 W. Chicago Street 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, by calling (517) 278-6029, or at the theatre box office one hour prior to all performances. All performances are held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett in Coldwater.