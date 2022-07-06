ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead inside north Ga. motel room after police shoot suspect, GBI says

 4 days ago
2 people dead inside north Ga. motel room, GBI says (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

TOCCOA, Ga. — An officer-involved shooting in north Georgia has ended with two men dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says police shot and killed a man they say had just shot another man inside a motel room.

Toccoa police officers say a man was shot at the Regency Inn on West Currahee St. on Tuesday.

Officers found the victim inside one of the motel rooms. A second man holding a gun was still inside the room.

Police told the suspect to drop his gun, but when he did not, officers shot him.

Officers gave first aid to both men, but both were pronounced dead at the motel, according to the GBI.

Investigators say the suspect visited the victim at the motel, but are still working to learn details on what led up to the shooting.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

Neither of men’s identities have been released.

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

Awesome job officers! Thank you and God bless you for your service and risking your lives to protect our communities.

I Donna Butler
4d ago

I just moved to Toccoa a couple days ago I didn't think this kinda thing happened here ! What I can say is it's the most beautiful place and I'm looking forward to my future here.

