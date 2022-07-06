ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians know they must 'fight through' tough, tiring stretch

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
One of the fundamental truths the Guardians knew entering this 2022 season was that there would very likely be rough patches with such a youthful roster.

There are always ebbs and flows with a grinding, 162-game season, but a roster younger than every Triple-A team had the chance for some extreme ups and downs.

The Guardians were the youngest team in baseball on Opening Day and have only gotten younger.

Manager Terry Francona said on multiple occasions this spring the team expected some "hiccups" given their clubhouse makeup.

The Guardians front office worked to set up the club for the future and added a number of their top prospects to the 40-man roster, forming a group that is both young and controllable for the long term.

With that comes the unknowns of inexperience. The Guardians prepared for a bumpy ride while trying to contend ahead of schedule, which they are doing so far.

Closing the door: As Guardians scuffle, Emmanuel Clase makes good on team's long-term investment in him

Jayland Walker: Cleveland Guardians release statement addressing fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

Between May 30 and June 22, the Guardians went 17-4 , the second-best record in baseball during that stretch.

It was enough to grab sole possession of first place in the American League Central. But since that time, those fortunes have reversed. A slow stretch and a series of doubleheaders converged to create an extended hiccup in which the Guardians have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

The Guardians ended up having to play three doubleheaders and nine games total in a six-day span, which concluded with Monday's doubleheader in Detroit.

The Guardians dropped both of those games to the Tigers and then lost Tuesday night 11-4. In roughly a three-week stretch, the Guardians made up 8.5 games in the divisional race to momentarily take the lead. After Tuesday's loss in Detroit, they found themselves four games behind the Minnesota Twins.

The youthful Guardians are being tested. How quickly they can pull themselves up off the mat could be a defining point in their season.

"I think people probably laugh because we're so young, but a lot of these guys haven't done this before, so they'e going to have to fight through it," Francona told reporters in Detroit. "We're going to find out a lot about these guys. That's part of why we're here. We obviously want to win every game we can, but this is a tough stretch for us. We're going to have to fight through it."

The Guardians' roster has been "fluid," as Francona put it, mainly due to the series of doubleheaders tightly packed together. It has been particularly difficult for the bullpen. Utility man Ernie Clement pitched twice last week, and catcher Sandy Leon pitched two innings in Tuesday's loss in an effort to preserve some of the bullpen's arms. The Guardians have been working to not overwork their relievers.

The Guardians have prided themselves on their clean style of play, something that has been lacking in the past two weeks. A few defensive miscues have led to difficult situations for a number of pitchers, including Tuesday night, when Andres Gimenez, who has been making his case for the All-Star Team in a breakout year , made an unlikely misplay.

"You know, I think sometimes, [it might be collectively] a lack of focus, guys get tired," Francona said. "I thought [Gimenez] tonight tried to be too quick, he looked away. He's been such a good second baseman, I mean playing at a Gold Glove level, he just looked away too quick."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians know they must 'fight through' tough, tiring stretch

