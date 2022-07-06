Markets, music, movies and more: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD — Independence Day has come and gone but there are still plenty of family-friendly activities in the Rockford region this weekend.

This second weekend in July brings us a biking event for girls and ladies, Music on the Mall, Rockford Rivets baseball and more.

Cherry Valley Market

What: The Bricks in Cherry Valley will hold its third market of the season. The market features food vendors, retail vendors and more.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: 125 E. State St., Cherry Valley

Cost: Free admission.

Family Garden Hikes

What: Discover the wonders of Sinnissippi Gardens with your family. Join Nicholas Conservatory program staff each Friday in the summer on a guided hike to discover the plants, animals, and insects that call the gardens home. Hikes begin by the outdoor restrooms at the Conservatory, and take place rain or shine, so dress for the weather.

When: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday

Where: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. Second St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission. Masks and pre-registration are required

Rockford BMX Ladies Night

What: Rockford BMX and Kegel’s Bicycle Store will host the fifth annual ladies night to benefit the women and girls of the community and Rock House Kids. The event is an opportunity for girls and women to see what riding is like. Loaner bikes and helmets will be available to those without equipment.

Ladies Night participants are asked to drop off donations of feminine products, including tampons, pads and deodorant and kid-friendly food, including juice boxes, granola bars, fruit snacks and cereal cups, on Friday at Kegel’s Bicycle Store, 2605 Charles St., Rockford.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Rockford BMX, 4950 Safford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Music on the Mall

What: Jodi Beach Trio will perform tunes and share stories from the Great American Songbook.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Edgebrook-Center Court near Cora Physical Therapy, 1641 N. Alpine Road, Rockford.

Cost: Free admission

July Outdoor Market

What: Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques will host the market. Vendors will have everything from vintage to handmade and to brand new items.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 6329 N. 2nd St., Loves Park

Cost: Free admission

Kindred spirits camp at Severson Dells

What: A one-day nature camp for adults. Activities include team-building games, cattail visor weaving and going for a bushwhack through the woods – climbing logs and having a good old explore off the beaten path. The event wraps up with some traditional prairie activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

Cost: General admission is $45 for adults, $35 for Nature Center members.

Rockford Fringe Festival

What: The Rockford Fringe Festival is an outdoor celebration of theater and the performing arts. It will be hosted by comedian Rebecca Ann Carver and feature comedy song maker Robbie Ellis as the opening act. Artists will perform short plays, dance, poetry, music and more one-after-the-other in the park, rain or shine. Bring your own chair and snacks.

When: 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Walker Park, 1520 Post Ave., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Searching for Genealogical Clues in Unexpected Places

What: Travel through time with Rockford Public Library Summer Reading Challenge's Local History event. Join the library’s historian as she uncovers tools and tricks for your genealogical research needs.

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hart Interim Library, 214 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

Rockford Rivets

What: The Rockford Rivets battle Wisconsin Rapids this weekend in Northwoods League play.

When: 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Rockford Rivets Stadium, 4305 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park.

Cost: $12 for single game tickets.

Second Saturday Cinema

What: Luca, the 2021 computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, will be shown outdoors this weekend in Cherry Valley. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early to get a good spot.

When: Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Movie begins at dusk.

Where: Cherry Valley Public Library, 755 E. State St., Cherry Valley

Cost: Free admission

