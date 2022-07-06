ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Holy Trinity Greek Food Festival returns

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
HARMONY TWP. − Rejoice, if you enjoy Greek food.

The Holy Trinity Greek Food Festival returns July 12-16. Greek food and entertainment will take center stage at a celebration at the ethnic church at 2930 Beaver Road, in Harmony Township, near the Ambridge border.

Live music and dance will take place July 15-16, with food sold daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"Our big thing we tell everyone is come for the food, fellowship and fun," festival spokeswoman Connie Barlamas said.

The annual fundraising event is beloved for its dinner concoctions like roasted lamb, stuffed grape leaves, Moussaka, Spanakopita, Tiropita, stuffed zucchini, stuffed pepper and gyros.

"We made extra grape leaves this year because we don't want to run out," Barlamas said.

Dessert tables beckon with baklava, chocolate baklava, Diples, Galaktoboureko, Kourabiedes, Revani and more.

"There are 25 different pastries, or maybe even more," Barlamas said.

There is an outdoor grille, indoor tables and seating and a "taverna," Greek for nighttime cafe.

Festival visitors also can tour the church with its stirring Byzantine iconography.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

