Looking for summer fun? Check out these 9 outdoor festivals in Peoria

The summer leisure season has begun. Mark your calendar for the following events, which range from art and music festivals to culture.

1. RiverCity PrideFest 2022

The RiverCity PrideFest returns in person at 10 a.m. July 16 on the Peoria Riverfront. Visit the Facebook page for more updated information.

2. Heart of Illinois Fair

The HOI Fair will be July 19-23 at Exposition Gardens. Features a carnival, various agricultural events, a demolition derby, the Rock-N-Circus and more. Visit www.heartofillinoisfair.com

3. Fiesta en el Rio

A night of celebrating Hispanic heritage through music, dance, food and fun will be from 5 to 11:30 p.m. July 30 on the Peoria Riverfront. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door, free for children 12 and younger. Visit peoriaparks.org/event/fiesta-en-el-rio-3/

4. River City Soul Fest

River City Soul Fest will feature its 2nd Annual Vibe Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5 at the CEFC Center Stage at The Landing on the Peoria Riverfront, featuring music by local DJs. The main event will feature Mýa and RL from Next from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at the CEFCU Center Stage. Friday tickets: $5/in advance; $10/day of show. Saturday tickets: $25/in advance. peoriaparks.org/river-city-soul-fest/

5. India Fest

The Peoria Park District and the Indo-American Society will present India Fest from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 14 on the Peoria Riverfront. There will be live music, authentic Indian cuisine, traditional Indian dancing and more.

6. Peoria Irish Fest

The annual Peoria Irish Fest will be Aug. 26-28 on the Peoria Riverfront. Get ready to enjoy Celtic culture galore through music, dancing, Highland Games, exhibits, interactive sessions, culture, music, food, storytelling, dance and more. Visit peoriairishfest.com

7. Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Peoria Blues & Heritage Festival returns Sept. 2-3 on the Peoria Riverfront. There will be live music featuring national and regional artists, food, beverages and fun. Pre-sale tickets: $30/two-day general admission pass; $50/two-day party pit pass; $100/two-day VIP pass. Visit peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com

8. Oktoberfest in Peoria

Oktoberfest will be Sept. 16-18 at the Peoria Riverfront Park. Enjoy authentic German cuisine and drinks, listen to polka music and more. Single day admission is $8 per person for Friday or Saturday and $5 per person for Sunday. A weekend pass is available for $15. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org . For tickets visit, bit.ly/3LSMEAH

9. Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair

Celebrating its 60th anniversary of bringing original art to central Illinois, the Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair will be Sept. 24-25 on the Peoria Riverfront. As one of the oldest art organizations in the country, the art fair is nationally recognized and showcases national, regional and local artists. The Art Fair features original works of art will include jewelry, painting, ceramics, photography, digital art and so much more. This is the Peoria Art Guild's major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds benefit the Art Guild's community outreach and programming. Visit https://www.peoriaartguild.org/fine-art-fair-event-info

