Peoria, IL

Former Peoria Rivermen broadcaster calls games for New York Yankees

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 5 days ago
PEORIA — Brendan Burke grew up watching the New York Yankees from the left field grandstand at Yankee Stadium.

The former Peoria Rivermen radio voice had a dream-come-true view of the Yanks over the weekend, making his Major League Baseball debut behind the microphone filling in for longtime New York play-by-play voice John Sterling on WFAN.

Burke, who turns 38 this week, made his debut in a doubleheader at Cleveland against the Guardians on Saturday, then worked Sunday's game as well. He moved on with the team on its road trip, and will work games in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sterling, 84, is reducing his workload, leaving the seat open for broadcasters to fill in. Mainstay commentator Suzyn Waldman was alongside Burke in the booth over the weekend.

More Rivermen news:How this former Peoria Rivermen broadcaster ended up calling Olympic rowing

"This is my great white buffalo, if you will," Burke told WFAN after his five-game stint was announced. "This is where I got the spark for being a sportscaster."

Burke's father, Don, was a Yankees beatwriter for a pair of New Jersey newspapers, and Brendan would often come to Yankees games and sit in the radio booth between Sterling and Michael Kay.

He got his broadcasting break in hockey, though, reaching the Triple-A level with the Rivermen when they were the St. Louis Blues top affiliate in the American Hockey League in 2008-09.

He was voice of the Rivermen through the 2012-13 season, and went on to become the New York Islanders TV broadcast play-by-play man in the 2016-17 season.

Broadcasters delight:6 reasons the sports world might know Peoria

He works for MSG Networks, NBC Sports (NHL postseason games), Turner Sports, has called events in the Olympics and was a voice on the inaugural broadcast team for the Premier Lacrosse League on NBC.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

