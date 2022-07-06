ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Star

Peoria seafood restaurant closes after less than a year

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
 4 days ago
A handwritten note is taped to the inside of the front door at Jersey Crab Cajun Seafood Boil and Bar in Peoria. It reads: "Restaurant is closed permanently."

Jersey Crab shut down after less than one year in business. The restaurant was located at 5315 West Landens Way, just across the road from The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Operators of the business could not be reached for comment.

Before coming to Peoria, Jersey Crab had opened two locations in New Jersey. One location was in Clementon, and the other was in Glendora.

'It's hard right now':Inflation is hitting Peoria small businesses amid hiring struggle

In a previous interview with the Journal Star, co-owner Thomas Wang said he thought bringing Jersey Crab to Peoria would offer diners a new and unique option. So, the Cajun-based seafood business opened its third location in the space that use to house TGI Fridays.

At the restaurant, customers could order a customizable Jersey Seafood Boil. First, they would choose from a variety of seafood to add to the boil. Customers would then select a seasoning, such as Cajun and garlic butter, and a spice level. Finally, customers would have the option to add anything extra to the meal.

According to an online menu, customers could also find items like fried cajun alligator, crispy frog legs and po'boys.

Best of the Best:Here are the best seafood places in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

The Jersey Crab location in Glendora, New Jersey, is listed as temporarily closed on Google. The address in Clementon now pulls up a restaurant called Go Go Hibachi.

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com or by following her on Twitter at @justxaxwriter.

Lathaniel Gulley
4d ago

it was nasty ain't have nothin to do with inflation people spend money on what they want .. and they were in a rich neighborhood

#Seafood Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Jersey#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bar Info#Grand Prairie#The Journal Star#Cajun#Tgi Fridays#Jersey Seafood Boil
