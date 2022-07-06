Fire safety upgrades coming to the Twin Towers high rise in Peoria

PEORIA — Fire safety renovations have begun on the second of the two Twin Towers high rises in Downtown Peoria.

Work on the west tower follows more than $500,000 in extensive fire safety renovations to the east tower, which are nearing completion according to the city fire department.

In March, a fire on the 26th floor damaged the east tower. Firefighters quickly located and extinguished the fire. Multiple units sustained smoke and water damage and all residents of the east tower were temporarily displaced. One resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident ultimately was ruled an accident.

The fire "brought a lot of things to light," regarding safety measures at the 308-foot towers, said Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger. The fire department identified problems that needed addressed to bring the buildings into compliance with safety codes.

Sollberger said the total cost of repairs and safety renovations following the fire was "well over $500,000." Three months later, Sollberger said the east tower is now "basically up to par," but the west tower still has "major" issues with its safety measures.

He explained that many of the building's fire-rated doors — designed to halt the spread of a fire long enough to allow residents to escape — had been replaced with insufficiently fire-resistant ones over the years. In some units, the building's sprinkler system is missing spray heads or is otherwise nonfunctional.

The building will also need renovations to create areas of refuge that will allow elderly, disabled or otherwise less mobile residents to safely wait for rescue when elevators are not working.

The biggest impediment to getting the work done faster has been supply chain issues that delayed the acquisition of fire-rated doors and sprinkler fittings, Sollberger said.

Work on the west tower began July 1, Sollberger said, and shouldn't require the relocation of any residents.

S & S property management, which manages the Twin Towers, did not return a request for comment.

