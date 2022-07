With the meteoric rise of digital assets and their role in the global economy, many family offices today have started to view them as a valid and promising asset class. Investing in digital assets is part of a broader digital transformation for family offices and it is estimated that 38% in the Asia-Pacific region plan to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies in 2022. However, as a unique asset class, the management of digital assets is not without its challenges. Hex Trust has joined with Isola Capital to provide tailored insights for their clients and help them navigate the digital asset space in a safe, secure, and scalable manner.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO