If You Are Looking to Paint-Match Like a Pro, This Hack is What You Need

Terryn

I never thought of TikTok as the go-to for handyman tips, but I might just have to rethink that logic.

There's a TikTok video making its rounds that seems to offer quite the helpful painting tip. It's one of those videos that has you asking yourself "Why didn't I think of that?"

Take a look for yourself.

And what did watching this video lead to? A TikTok rabbit hole of course. What caught my attention is the user herself, Cara Newhart. She is a DIY guru and extremely talented handy...woman?

Cara gives a range of tips for all who are looking to tackle different projects at home. She will also make you want to start a new project just for the "fun" of it.

Did I mention she took on the task of building a deck IN ONE DAY?

Make sure you check out Cara's painting hack, deck-in-a-day process, and her other creative and helpful tips on her TikTok page.