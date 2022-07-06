ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

If You Are Looking to Paint-Match Like a Pro, This Hack is What You Need

By Terryn
 2 days ago
Terryn

I never thought of TikTok as the go-to for handyman tips, but I might just have to rethink that logic.

There's a TikTok video making its rounds that seems to offer quite the helpful painting tip. It's one of those videos that has you asking yourself "Why didn't I think of that?"

Take a look for yourself.

And what did watching this video lead to? A TikTok rabbit hole of course. What caught my attention is the user herself, Cara Newhart. She is a DIY guru and extremely talented handy...woman?

Cara gives a range of tips for all who are looking to tackle different projects at home. She will also make you want to start a new project just for the "fun" of it.

Did I mention she took on the task of building a deck IN ONE DAY?

Make sure you check out Cara's painting hack, deck-in-a-day process, and her other creative and helpful tips on her TikTok page.

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

