CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Saturday is big day for WCNC, as we celebrate our 55th Anniversary!. The station first going on the air back in July 1967 as WCTU. The station was owned by a dentist from Charlotte, and a Washington, D.C. based engineer. Initially the station operated from 3pm to 11pm - running old movies, westerns, old comedy shows, and public affairs shows. Now the station broadcasts round the clock, with news Monday through Friday 4:30am-7am, 11:30am-12:30pm, 4 to 6:30pm, and 11-11:30pm.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO