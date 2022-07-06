Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Traveling with kids comes with many — shall we say — challenges.

From wrangling all the stuff they require to dealing with disrupted routines, there’s a reason parents joke that vacations with children are not actually vacations — they’re relocations.

And before you even arrive at your destination, there’s that classic refrain, over and over again: “Are we there yet?”

In honor of summer vacation season, we’ve rounded up 17 funny tweets from parents about this dreaded question from kids ― and their creative responses.